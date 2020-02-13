A Pakistani man was rescued by the police after his first wife destroyed his third wedding and brutally beat him up and tore his clothes off here, a media report said on Wednesday.

Madiha and her relatives stormed Asif Rafiq’s wedding reception in Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi district on Monday evening, claiming he was married to him in 2014, The Express Tribune reported.

She claimed that Rafiq married and apologized to another woman, a Jinnah University employee, without her consent after protesting his second marriage and promising to stay only with her, the report said.

Madiha and her family brutally beat Rafiq and ripped his clothes during the reception, the report said. The police also beat him up after arresting him.

Rafiq tried to flee the police station, but was persecuted by Madiha’s family and forced him to hide under a parked bus. He was caught and beaten again before being saved by some people.

According to Rafiq, he had divorced Madiha and therefore does not need a permit to marry again. He said: “It is my right to marry four women at the same time.”

In the meantime, the police asked Madiha and Rafiq to contact the court as it was a civil dispute.

Police will register a case for being beaten against Rafiq after a medical exam, the report added.