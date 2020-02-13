VICTORIA – Although Prime Minister John Horgan met with reporters at the legislative press theater on Wednesday, he had canceled the opportunity the previous day.

“I decided yesterday not to speak to you directly because I had personal feelings at the time,” said Horgan. “I think having 24 hours to think about the events was a better way forward.”

For starters, there were protests, good and bad.

His NDP has its roots as a protest movement, Horgan noted. He remembered his first rally, a protest against nuclear testing among the Aleutians when he was 11 or 12 years old. He attended peaceful protest gatherings on the lawn’s lawn that date back to the 1980s.

But what happened there this week was unprecedented.

“Yesterday was a day when people were denied access to their jobs, not because of their political views, but because they were seen as symbols of the government,” Horgan argued. “This is unacceptable to me and I know that it is unacceptable to the vast majority of B.C. people.”

Prime Minister John Horgan speaks during a press conference at B.C. Legislation in Victoria, BC on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO /

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Nevertheless, the prime minister attempted to discuss the content of this year’s speech to the throne. However, I doubt that he expected this to divert media attention from the protests by the legislature.

The subsequent press conference, which lasted almost 45 minutes, was mainly concerned with questions about the protests and what his government is doing and what is not.

On the subject that sparked the protests in Victoria and elsewhere – the confrontation with Wet’suwet’en hereditary bosses over the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline – Horgan said the government is trying to work with the First Nation to solve the complex problems of hereditary inheritance Guide. “

In opposition, the New Democrats argued that the views of the hereditary chiefs took precedence over those of the elected councilors. Now they emphasize how the pipeline has been approved by elected band councilors.

“I don’t think we changed our minds,” replied Horgan. “I think we as the government are now trying to deal with the importance of these different perspectives for the people in this area.”

But what the New Democrats said then about the paramount importance of hereditary leadership is now being said by the Wet’suwet’en leaders. I wondered if the previous comments from the NDP were just that much opposition party B.S.

“There is a complex governance structure there, and you know that,” replied Horgan. “I didn’t create this complex government structure, and to say that the language we used two, three, four years ago somehow made this situation more explosive is simply not fair and not true.”

In any case, “it is up to Wet’suwet’en to find out,” said Horgan. “These are issues that we have come up with after careful consideration and that have been advised by the Ministry of the Attorney General and a number of other people. It is absolutely appropriate that the wet people determine how they get there.”

But in the meantime, the protests continue, a prospect that Horgan has pretty much admitted.

“(Tuesday) was a difficult day for us here in the legislature,” the Prime Minister admitted. “But it has an impact across the country.”

Demonstrators at B.C. Legislation on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Victoria Times colonist

What should I do? Horgan knew what he was not going to do was rely on the police to clear the lawmaker’s footsteps or, as far as that was concerned, the streets, bridges and railroad lines.

“I’ve thought a lot about it, not just in the past 24 hours,” said the Prime Minister. “I don’t want to live in a society where politicians are instructing the police to take action against other citizens for no reason. That’s why we have courts. That’s why injunctions are being sought. But I don’t want to be able to call the police and prime minister to say remove those people from the bridge. “

If the protesters who had left the legislature’s footsteps on Tuesday evening were to return, Horgan insisted that a plan be put in place to deal with them.

“I can’t go into detail, but yesterday was of course a key factor in how we work here in the legislature, but also how well we are prepared to ensure that dissent is still available to those who have a different perspective. But not at the expense of other people’s rights and freedoms. “

He broadened this point during Question Time after Mary Polak, head of the B.C. Liberal, shared online documentation showing that the demonstrators targeted government offices later in the week.

“Yes, the government is working on a plan to address these issues,” said Horgan. “I am confident that security personnel will have access to this material here, but if you are willing to give us a copy, we will make sure that the relevant authorities have it.”

Earlier in the day, Horgan had apologized to legislators and others for “what they had to endure” and insisted “it was out of my control.”

Now he was trying to “assure all members of this place and all public officials who work for the province” that there would be no repetition.

“There is a plan to protect them in the event that this type of activity continues. We are absolutely prepared. “

As he spoke, news indicated that protests had broken out on Granville Bridge in Vancouver and across Canada. Despite the Prime Minister’s assurances to the legislature, the protests continued unchecked elsewhere.

[email protected]