The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to hold local elections (Panchayat polls) in the union territory, the ANI news agency reports.

“Panchayat elections for vacancies in each block are held in ballot boxes. It will be carried out in eight phases, ”said Shailendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the first major political exercise since the Center lifted Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year, which took away the statehood from Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into an area of ​​the Union. A separate union area from Ladakh was also worked out.

Jammu and Kashmir are now ruled by the center, which GC Murmu has appointed as vice-governor to deal with the affairs of the union area. The new status also means that law and order are now managed by the center.

While the Ladakh union area has no assembly and is governed directly by the Union Interior Ministry through the Vice Governor, Jammu and Kashmir will have an assembly and will operate largely along the lines of Delhi.

The bold and far-reaching decision was one of the key promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election in May 2019. The BJP returned to power with an overwhelming majority. The party alone won 303 seats in the 543-strong Lok Sabha, far after the 288 seats in 2014. The NDA ended with 352 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team made the important announcement on Jammu and Kashmir at the first parliamentary session of the new Lok Sabha on May 30 and August 5 after the main political leaders were arrested and the state was placed under a communications ban. The Kashmir Valley still does not have an internet connection, but the consequences of the move have been largely peaceful.