Nearly four million students in the United States have no access to music lessons, although this has been shown to have positive effects on cognitive functions and academic performance. Thanks to famous people like Panic! In the disco lead singer Brendon Urie and in the non-profit Notes for Notes, children and young people can discover their musical talents regardless of their financial situation.

Notes for notes started when the valet at the time, Philip Gilley, convinced the city of Santa Barbara to give him some space to set up a music studio. He had looked after a child through Big Brothers / Big Sisters and thought music was a fun activity that they could share.

“But there was no place to do it,” he said.

Big brother Rod Hare soon partnered with him when he said he had the same idea years ago.

“I said, ‘You know we can do this anywhere,'” Hare recalled. “‘You could put one of them in any city in America. Would you be willing to make this your life’s work?'”

Just over a decade later, Notes for Notes has 25 studios in 16 cities and has attracted some famous mentors.

“If I had had access to this studio at the age of these children, I would have been much better prepared and familiar with the music industry. When Panic started, we just dipped our heads in,” said Brendon Urie to CBS ‘Michelle Miller , “I don’t know what things to be careful about, what things to jump into. Yes, it would have definitely helped to have some kind of guidance, that’s how you write a song, that’s how you produce something.”

Urie said he was “annoyed” by the talent he saw in the program among children and young adults. “These kids are phenomenal. It blows me away,” he said.

The teenagers also have no problems with Urie, despite its pop star status.

“He’s famous, but he’s basically a guy who sings,” said young musician Tae McKinney. “It’s not difficult to have a conversation with someone you can identify with.”

“I will always have notes for notes to say thank you for so many unforgettable moments during my musical journey, including my first encounter with @brendonurie and participating in @lollapalooza.” – Devon, also known as D-Vo. Read his entire interview here! @StateFarm https://t.co/FYQ9cSK72x pic.twitter.com/DaklkOERe1

– Notes for Notes (@NotesforNotes) September 16, 2019

Gilley said that free access is important for children’s development.

“You can get all the instruments, you can get all the resources for free, there are no barriers to entry that you cannot afford something or that it is unavailable at school. That way you would learn more about building.” a bond with someone because you focus on learning something together, “he said.

Young people like 15-year-old Demelle Cooley don’t take the gift for granted. When asked how important it is for him to have access to these facilities, he replied: “It is power that I have never felt before. But with this type of power I can change what is around me.”

Others, like Zuzu Black, said it was the equipment in the facilities that helped her grow as a musician and enabled her to produce her song “Tide”.

“It’s not just like going to your classroom,” she said. “It’s more like you can make something out of all of these things – you can express yourself better as an artist and as a person.”

At the end of the day, says Gilley, “music has the power to change lives.”

“That means a lot of different things for some children,” he said. “We give them the tools of trust, creativity, compassion, and community. If they know it can exist here, where they go next can exist, and that shows in their lives.”

