NEWARK, N.J. – Florida’s fourth line from Mike Matheson, Mark Pysyk and Noel Acciari each scored eight points when the Panthers finished a series of three losses on Tuesday night with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly also scored when the Panthers won for the second time (2-4-1) after returning from the All-Star break. Sam Montembeault had 25 parades on his first start since November 24th.

Jack Hughes, Kevin Rooney and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who saw their season-high six-point steak (3-0-3) crack. Louis Domingue scored 28 saves at the start for MacKenzie Blackwood, who had failures on his last two starts.

What made the performance of the fourth line of the Panthers so impressive is that Matheson and Pysyk are defenders who played forward on a line centered by Acciari.

Florida’s coach Joel Quenneville provided eight defenders for the game and the strategy worked perfectly.

Matheson, who, like Pysyk, scored eight goals, gave Florida the final lead in the first half and took a 2-1 lead after a close rebound.

Pysyk, who had a hat-trick against Toronto last week, won 3-1 with a close-range shot from Matheson.

After Rooney’s 4:17 deficit was reduced to one goal, Florida, who has scored five goals in the last four games, scored two more in 39 seconds to increase the lead to 5-2.

Vatrano scored with a shot from the right circle at 4:59 a.m. and Acciari scored his 19th goal of the season with a wrist shot at 5:38 a.m.

Palmieri ended the deficit 5: 3 and 5: 30 in the second section. The Devils had a chance less than a minute later when Hughes broke in alone, but Montembeault made a great pad pad.

NOTES: The Connolly gate ended the Devils’ lockout streak of 147 minutes and 15 seconds. … Former devil Brian Boyle missed his fourth game in a row with an upper body injury. … Devils C Nico Hischier and D Sami Vatanen missed their fourth game in a row with injuries to the lower body. … At Matheson Gate, the fourth line held the puck in the Devils Zone for more than 90 seconds and tried seven shots, four of which were blocked. Hughes’ last goal was on December 29th. The Devils held their annual Black Hockey History Month night during the game. … Devils F Joey Anderson got his first point of the season.

NEXT:

Panthers: Return home Thursday to guest in Philadelphia.

Devils: End home on Thursday in three games against Detroit.

More information about AP NHL can be found at https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

