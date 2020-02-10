Advertisement

Paralimni will have its own marina of EUR 100 million in the next 4 years after the environmental authority has given the green light for the leisure project.

The Paralimni marina will be the second in the Famagusta region and the fifth after the marinas of Limassol, Saint Raphael, Larnaca and the Ayia Napa marina soon to be opened.

It can accommodate up to 300 yachts and is expected to be completed within 34 months, while mixed use of the berths will be completed within 4 years.

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) study submitted to the authorities, the project will include residential and commercial buildings.

The development plan includes some small villas and around 120 luxury apartments, as well as shops, restaurants and cafes.

As stated in the EIA, the goal is to create a marina with high standards and safe and easy access for yachts that attracts visitors and tourists all year round with high quality facilities and services.

As the marina will be an official entry point for the Republic of Cyprus, buildings that house the relevant facilities are also to be added to the project. B. Customs and other government agencies.

The marina is to be built on an area of ​​29,000 m² approximately 5 km northeast of the center of Paralimni and north of Cape Greco between Sirena Bay and the Golden Coast Hotel.

The multi-million dollar project, fully funded by Cypriot investors, PMV Maritime Holdings Ltd.

