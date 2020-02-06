Advertisement

A paramedic lost his daughter after he discovered that she was trapped in a house fire to which he responded, the fire brigade said.

The fire started Tuesday morning at Elon, North Carolina. While respondents from the Altamahaw-Ossipee fire brigade were on their way to the house, they were told that there was one person inside, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

Eddie Thomas, who has been a paramedic in the department for more than 30 years, was one of the respondents that morning. It was his house that was on fire, and his daughter who was inside.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they rescued Thomas’ 40-year-old daughter, Candice, from the burning house. They started CPR on the spot before Candice was transported to a local hospital, where she died later that day.

While the fire is still under investigation, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses, funeral expenses, and material damage from the fire. The department also collects donations for the family.

“We’re just trying to get (Thomas) what he needs,” Chief Edward Lipscomb told CNN. “Make sure he is taken care of. Losing everything you have is unimaginable, losing your daughter in the case – I don’t even know how to understand that.”

<noscript><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="501" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAOFireDepartment%2Fphotos%2Fa.1549283965133338%2F2882582321803489%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></noscript>

