In a world of growing inequalities, where the gap between rich and poor is widening, it is appropriate to call parasites the best picture in the Oscars. A saga of the differences between rich and poor is not a novel topic in itself. However, what makes Parasite one of the most exciting stories of our time is that although this film is about money, differences between rich and poor are not traced by the prism of money. Instead, director Bong Joon-Ho shows us the everyday realities of inequalities through physical senses, especially smell and eyesight.

Bong Joon-ho simultaneously offers weird and tragic interfaces between two families (of the same size, each with four members) – the park family in the upper class and the Kim family in the lower class. The Kim family is unemployed and strives for a comfortable life. In a fateful (later tragic) turn, they made their way into the house and the life of the Park family. From then on, they are all part of a network of dangerous intimacies. The family members of the park are portrayed as privileged, justified and also “nice” people who speak politely to their helpers. Bong’s genius lies in the fact that, unlike previous class films, the rich do not use the word “poor” or its synonyms to describe the class that serves them. Rather, they identify and differentiate their service class by their smell. Park’s son, portrayed as a capable scout, notes that his driver (Kim), new housekeeper (Kim’s wife), and teacher (Kim’s children) all have the same “smell”. In another scene, Park, while engaging in a physically intimate act with his wife, notices that Kim has a peculiar smell like those who ride the subway, and that smell is so strong that it sticks right in the back penetrates your Mercedes Benz – he doesn’t like intimacy. Kim (and his children) hiding under the table are initiated into this conversation, and it is this comment more than the visible and tangible differences in the financial situation between them that deeply impress Kim – a burning feeling of resentment, that drives him to commit a cruel act later.

Parasite also brings the discussion about inequalities through “seeing” to the fore. As an audience, our eyes move “down” as we look at the lives of Kim’s family – the lower abdomen of the city, which lives in an underground, small, stinking, insect-infested apartment, and from which they view the world outside and up see. In contrast, the family of the park lives in a mansion on a hill and has a view of the city from there. One of the other film geniuses in this film is the use of stairs. The Kims enter their house by going down the stairs while the parks climb to enter their house. As the film progresses, we find that Park’s former housekeeper has secretly occupied the basement of her mansion. Life in this mansion is divided between top and bottom; metaphorically and literally, one under that the above is not aware of.

Richard Sennett was one of the first sociologists to talk about “The Hidden Class Injuries” (1972) when he drew attention to feelings and affections that characterize class reality – respect and honor (or lack thereof in the lower classes) , Since then, and more recently, science has examined the city’s lower abdomen through the prisms of affection – resentments, humiliations, fears. In the Indian context, some recent films have made an effort in this area, such as Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which nuances the fears and vulnerabilities of the rich.

Parasite’s brilliance lies in its ability to explain class differences and inequalities at opposite ends of the spectrum through body fluids and affections. This is not a saga from the inner city of the abbey church, in which inequalities are presented as a guide for rules of conduct that regulate the interaction between rich and poor. Instead, Bong presents the real, yet dystopian, the hopeful, yet doomed to fail, the lateral yet vertical macabre state of inequalities.

Bong Joon-Ho’s brilliant direction brings body fluids in the middle as the distinctive and determining difference between classes, while introducing us to the annoying and dangerous intimacies between belongings.

Parul Bhandari is an associate professor of sociology at the OP Jindal Global University. She is the author of “Money, Culture, Class: Elite Women as Modern Subjects”

The views expressed are personal

