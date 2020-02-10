Advertisement

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter about race, culture and inclusive leadership. To have it delivered to your inbox daily, log in here.

Most of the diversity at the 2020 Academy Awards in Hollywood was on stage last night. Nevertheless, there were still some breakthrough moments.

The always gorgeous Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical homage to the mostly white, mostly male nominees. She started with a nod to Mister Rogers in a newly created version of the legendary set of his series and even shared a moment with Tom Hanks, who recently portrayed Fred Rogers in the biography “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”. Pose’s Billy Porter created a mood when he sang Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” and then joined Monae in a version of their 2009 song “Come Alive” adapted for the Oscars.

Advertisement

Monae was surrounded by dancers disguised as nominees – so many jokers, 1917 soldiers and small women – but also by characters from films that had been overlooked. Dancers in the costumes Queen & Slim, Us and Dolomite Is My Name were the not too subtle memories of the fact that a lot of worthy work fell by the wayside this year.

“Tonight we celebrate the art of storytelling,” said Monae in her introduction. “The outsiders, the outsiders, the misunderstandings, these voices that were robbed for a long time. Be loud, be seen, be lit, be heard, because tonight we will be alive! “

But only a few of them, understand?

As I thought about it later, the greening of this number – and the similar taunts that were still ahead – felt like a cynical wink from the academy, a performative concession to an unsolved problem. The mandatory diversity panel at every conference. The hot dish of blackeyed peas in the corporate cafeterias during the black history month. The retention issue where a line item gets its budget but not.

Monae said, like many of the other moderators or performers, the quiet parts out loud. “We’re celebrating women who made great films!” Cried Monae, unaffected by the fact that none of them were nominated. Then finally: “Everyone comes alive,” she buckled out. “Because Oscars are so WHITE!”

The academy has worked hard to diversify its members, and greater diversity in the industry could help at some point. But as these two anonymous Hollywood Reporter interviews with academy voters show, many seem to treat it more like a right than a privilege, a subjective act without rigor or science, just to limit yourself to stories that are mostly about yourself act.

You don’t even have to watch all the movies.

“Quentin Tarantino’s film” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “was even better the second time than the first. I was in LA in the 60s and I thought he perfectly captured that era.” said a voter and a member of the Actors Department of the Academy in her interview, To the best director: “I thought Quentin did a great job and I want an American director to win.” She didn’t like American Factory either because she showed Americans “as big, fat guys”. She chose Honeyland in the Documentary category, “Because it’s a beautiful story about saving the environment that’s so easy to tell without banging our heads like Greta.” She didn’t vote for an animated short film – the category that included Hair Love – because she didn’t have time to watch.

A male academician from the ranks of the producers ended the films, not that it mattered.

“We all have our ups and downs in this business – I’m not at the peak of my career right now, so I was able to identify very well with the characters and there was hope in Hollywood once.” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And it makes you think about what could have been in a better world: what would Sharon Tate’s life have been if it hadn’t happened? What would the life of [Roman] Polanski have been? It brings tears to my eyes, when I think about it. “Also:” Hair love was superficial for me – I didn’t understand it. “

It confirmed the worst fears of many observers that a film like Once Upon A Time could win in Hollywood because it was about Hollywood falling in love with the sound of its own myths.

All of this is partly why it was so surprising that Parasite, the fairytale story of greed and inequality by director Bong Joon Ho, won so decisively. Bong won or shared four major awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Director and Best Picture. Parasite is the first non-English language film to receive the best picture award and first award for South Korean cinema.

Bong also defeated the broader cultural zeitgeist. “Three of the four most nominated films – Irishman, Joker and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – are stories about white men who feel culturally threatened,” notes Mark Harris at the Vanity Fair. “The fourth, 1917, is about white men who are literally at risk.”

Parasite’s best-picture victory was a legitimate breakthrough and an opportunity to demonstrate how stories from all cultures can have universal resonance – and how Bong clearly believes that intimacy will never be enough to promote real justice or inclusion.

It makes you think about what can be in a better world.

“We currently live in the idea that people are equal, that the class system is outdated, that we live in a free, democratic society,” he told Fortune recently. “I think the second half of this film shows the brutal truth that we still live in a cruel, classicist society where these boundaries can never be removed. Jobs such as tutoring, housekeeping and driving create situations in which people of different classes are so close that they can smell each other but still cannot overcome the boundary that separates them. “

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]

Advertisement