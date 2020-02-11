Advertisement

Parasite’s Oscar bump has arrived. At the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, Bong Joon HoThe exciting masterpiece won the best photo, the best director, the best international function and the best original scenario, a record range that made Oscar history. It is safe to assume that Parasite, already a success at the box office, will get a huge bump for ticket sales. The film’s distributor, Neon, gambles on it and doubles the North American theatrical series of the film to more than 2,000 locations, according to Variety.

That’s right: after months of sold-out shows, it’s easier than ever to see the winner of the best photo in theaters for a second (and third and fourth) time. Maybe you can even sneak in a ram-don, or sing along during the big musical song of the film, “Jessica / Only Child / Illinois / Chicago.” Everything is now possible.

The film did well inland before the Academy Awards and earned $ 35 million against a modest budget of around $ 12 million. Parasite has earned $ 165 million worldwide and cashed in on its critical success. In South Korea, Bong’s home country, the film did so well during the opening weekend that it accounted for nearly half of all movie tickets sold in that period. Now that Bong has protected all those images, Parasite seems to be writing more history at the counter.

Oscar bumps can be of different sizes. Last year’s best photo winner, Green Book, earned $ 31.9 million abroad in the first week after the Academy victory, raising its ultimate global box office to $ 329 million. The year before, Moonlight earned $ 2.5 million extra in the first weekend after winning the best photo, although the final global pull would be much smaller at $ 65 million; yet it is a great amount for an indie with a reported budget of $ 4 million.

Given Parasite’s pre-Oscar success, in combination with Neon’s confidence in a big theatrical swing, the film could yield huge numbers in the coming days, making easy use of its history-making Oscar success. Cue Bong Joon Ho looks down at his statuettes and chuckles for himself.

