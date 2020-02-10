Advertisement

Parasite author and director Bong Joon-ho, winner of Best Picture, Director, International Film and the original screenplay, kisses two of his Oscars. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho immediately became a meme after kissing two of his Oscars for the cameras.

The Korean director won the Academy Awards on Sunday and won the awards for best film, best director and best international film, and best screenplay.

After his win, Bong celebrated in the winning room – by collecting two of his trophies and making them kiss.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is “Hero of 2020”.

Of course, the director, who previously included a gay couple in the Netflix film Okja, has made the internet wild for the moment.

i love him pic.twitter.com/9BkEcMJ5Uu

– alex (@soalexgoes) February 10, 2020

A Twitter user wrote: “This is the hero 2020 needs.”

Another added: “Bong Joon-ho said gay rights!”

Nobody:

Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar trophies:

bong joon ho: maek they kiss pic.twitter.com/tJuSxqkQe2

– Cheese Boy (@ 10nongender) February 10, 2020

A Twitter user replied: “I am delighted that Parasite won because it is correct and historical and the best nominee and also for this photo.”

Another added: “Not to be dramatic … but I would die for him.”

“God said Oscar and Oscar, not Adam and Eve,” wrote one respondent.

After the two Oscars had spoken, the director apparently decided to kiss himself.

Bong Joon-ho, author and director of Parasite, winner of Best Picture, director, international film and original screenplay, kisses an Oscar (Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

The director still has to reply to the memes – which is not surprising, since he said in his acceptance speech: “I will drink until the next morning, thanks.”

Elton John is only LGBT + winner of the night.

The only big LGBT + prize of the night went to Elton John, who, together with his long-time colleague Bernie Taupin, won the Oscar for the best original song for Rocketman’s “I’ll love you again”.

The singer made a moving speech in which he thanked his husband and two sons.

“David, I love you so much,” he said, adding, “How much do I love you to my handsome boys who see this in Sydney? Dad loves you. “

In the meantime, the performers Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the show with a musical performance that blew up the whole house.

