“Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho is a man of his word – or so it seems after we have celebrated the biggest winner of the Oscars late into the night.

The entire cast of “Parasite” still felt it exactly at 2am when we saw them coming from SoHo House in West Hollywood. Joon-ho’s masterpiece was awarded 4 Oscar awards and 6 nominations on Sunday evening.

After accepting the Best Director Award, he vowed to “drink until morning” when he left the stage … and thought it was time to start the celebration. Of course he wasn’t done yet … because he was back a few minutes later to win Best Film.

Nevertheless, based on their mood at the end of the day, we advise Joon-ho and Co. to keep this drinking promise. Although we can’t say for sure – admittedly our cameraman should have used her translator more.

The film’s stars and director, however, posed with random strangers and their Oscars. Kang-ho song – the father of the Kim family, if you saw it (and you should) – looked particularly festive when he happily took pictures with fans.

They were all loaded into 2 Sprinter delivery vans that had their Oscars under control. Sure, they could have returned to their hotel rooms afterwards … but look at the clip. We bet that they have emptied their mini bars.

Loot goes to the winner!

