LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to have the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho’s masterly crafty class satire was awarded the best director, best international film and best screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday evening. In a year marked by epochs – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” – the Film Academy instead went to South Korea to reward a contemporary and troubling portrait of social inequality in Hollywood “Parasite.”

True to its name, “Parasite” got under the skin of the Oscar voters and is committed to the American award season and ultimately history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category.

Several standing ovations greeted bongs with multiple victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, asking the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly appointed best director again, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

The victory for “Parasite”, which commemorated the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago, came in a year in which many filmmakers criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence of women. But the triumph for “Parasite” allowed Hollywood to flip the screenplay and signal another kind of progress.

The film academy thus averted another event in which, despite two competitors in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” and a large-scale price campaign, Netflix once again refused its first victory in the “Best Film” category.

All acting winners – Brad Pitt (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) – went as expected.

Only a few categories were safer for the Oscar ceremony on Sunday than the best supporting actor, for whom Pitt blocked the entire award season. While Pitt (who achieved the best picture victory with “12 Years a Slave” in 2014 as a producer) won the audience one-liner ahead of the Oscars, he began his statements with a political note.

“They told me I had 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment hearings. “I think maybe Quentin will make a film about it.”

Pitt said the honor gave him cause to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Pitt. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Most of the early awards went according to predictions, including Dern, who won for Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” for her work as a divorce lawyer. Dern received her first Oscar and thanked her parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern”.

For the 87th time, no women were nominated for best director this year, a topic that flowed into the whole ceremony – and even in the clothes of some participants. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of filmmakers who weren’t nominated for best director, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

On a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was wet and full of songs. Some appearances, such as Eminem’s appearance on “Lose Yourself”, were unexpected (and were received by Martin Scorsese with a weak response). All song nominees performed, including Elton John, who won for her “Rocketman” music with his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The hostless ceremony opened with a reference to inclusion. Janelle Monae played “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song “Come Alive” with the support of Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and to tell stories,” said Monae. “Happy month of black history.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible downgrade,” Martin said.

There were more milestones. New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi won the best adapted script for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, becoming the first indigenous director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the award “to all indigenous children in the world who want to make art, dance and write stories”.

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

The “Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir was the third woman to ever win the best original score. “Please speak to the girls, the women, the mothers, the daughters who listen to the music that opens up inside,” said Gudnadottir. “We have to hear your voices.”

The awards were given to all nominees with the best images, with the exception of Martin Scorsese’s ten-time nominee “The Irishman”.

“1917”, known for its technical virtuosity, received awards for Roger Deakins’ cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. The relapse “Ford v Ferrari” for car racing was also honored for his craft and won both the editing and the sound editing. Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” won for Jacqueline Durrans costume design. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won production design for Barbara Ling.

Netflix took the lead with 24 nominations. Along with the victory for “Marriage Story”, the “American Factory” of the streamer won the best documentary. The film is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. No studio has spent more money this award season than Netflix, which is aiming for its first best picture win, after appearing shyly with “Roma” last year.

Pixar expanded its dominance in the best animated film category and won “Toy Story 4”. It is the 10th Pixar film to win the award and the second “Toy Story” film to be seen after the last part of 2010.

It was an early award for Walt Disney Co., which played a minor role in the ceremony despite the record $ 13 billion in box office sales worldwide and ownership of the network that broadcast the Oscars. The bulk of the awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford vs. Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), both of which the company acquired after acquiring 21st Century Fox last year for $ 71.3 billion had taken over.

Disney’s ABC, which broadcasts the show live, hoped that a widespread field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion “Joker”, which is eligible for eleven main prizes – will support the audience. Last year’s show reached 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

In a year of upheaval in the industry, this year’s Oscar favorites were mostly films that were seen in many cinemas. They also featured mostly male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant profits behind the camera, no directors were nominated for best directors. The drama categories are also the least diverse since the fall of #OscarsSoWhite caused the academy to redesign its membership. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only nominated actress. These results, which were a topic of speeches during the award season, contrast with studies suggesting that more color than ever is seen in the most popular films.

