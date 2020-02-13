Parasite director Bong Joon-ho (far left) with other actors and crew members of the film Wikimedia Commons

Text Size:

ON-

A +

The joy was widespread on Sunday evening when the South Korean film “Parasite”, along with several other awards, received the Oscar for the best picture. This was not only the first such victory for a film in a language other than English, but for many it was a long-awaited victory for Korean popular culture.

It is not the first such victory. In the past decade, Korean music and TV shows have gained popularity worldwide. Korean band BTS is the first since The Beatles to release three Billboard No. Has released 1 albums. Her concerts in the United States are extremely popular and her fandom goes beyond the region and her ethnic background. China is also crazy about K-Pop. And Korean drama programs, which are already very popular in East Asia, are making progress worldwide.

However, the Korean wave is not just a global cultural fad. It is the keystone of a unique and remarkable national growth story.

Many countries that are rich and industrialized today once had colonial empires from which they extracted huge amounts of natural resources. A handful of others are European countries like Switzerland, which have avoided being colonized themselves. However, Korea never had an empire and was a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945. Shortly after this submission ended, the entire peninsula was destroyed by the Korean War. In 1960, South Korea’s GDP per capita in today’s dollars was around $ 1,000 – roughly the same as in today’s Ethiopia.

At first, it seemed that North Korea was outshining its more capitalist neighbor in the south. It recovered faster after the war, and in 1964 economist Joan Robinson gushed with praise for what she called the North Korean “miracle”. At about the same time, South Korea’s fate turned around after military dictator Park Chung-hee took power in a coup d’état in 1961

Many dictators loot their country for themselves and their friends. But Park was different. Although he was politically repressive, he focused his efforts on making South Korea a technologically advanced, economically powerful country. Park set up effective bureaucracies such as the Economic Planning Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to guide the country’s economy.

Park didn’t care whether a policy was capitalist or socialist as long as it served its industrial goals. Since he believed that a domestic steel industry was important for development, he founded a state steel company called POSCO. He nationalized banks. While allowing Chaebol business conglomerates to become large and powerful, Park constantly reminded company executives that they were subordinate to the government and encouraged executives to report personally to him and even jailed some for corruption to throw.

Above all, Park wanted to increase exports. Companies that sold goods overseas were rewarded with cheap loans and various subsidies. As the author Joe Studwell and others have documented, this export focus forced South Korean companies out of the cozy domestic market into the hypercompetitive global arena, where they opposed leading industrial powers like Japan and the United States. To become internationally competitive, Korean companies had to copy foreign technologies, and teams of overseas experts or retired overseas engineers were brought in.

Park’s strategy was not without its limitations and failures. Park’s slow growth and repressive governance led to discontent in the 1970s, and Park was murdered in 1979. However, it turned out that the country did not depend so much on the vision of a single man. Growth continued, and the country became a democracy in 1987 after a wave of protests. Ten years later, the International Monetary Fund began to classify South Korea as an “advanced nation”.

South Korea is still indisputably a prosperous nation. In addition to its growing cultural clout, the company is technologically advanced and boasts, among other things, the most successful electronics company in the world and one of the leading automobile manufacturers. This excellence is likely to continue as South Korea spends more of its economic output on research than its most advanced competitors.

Three generations after its decolonization, 67 years after being destroyed by war, this resource-poor country has a living standard almost the same as that of the United Kingdom, whose empire once covered more than a quarter of the planet.

South Korea still has many challenges: some large companies dominate the economy and it is too dependent on China as a market and production base. Too often women are excluded from the power of business and politics, their social security network has to be strengthened and their population is aging rapidly.

However, the rise of South Korea has shown something absolutely astonishing: the dead hand of colonialism no longer has to rule the fate of a modern nation. It was not easy to move from poverty to wealth. Some of the countries that want to follow in South Korea’s footsteps, such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and Ethiopia, will inevitably stumble upon this search. But South Korea is proof of the concept – a unique success that serves as a beacon of hope and ideas for tomorrow’s rapidly growing nations.

And also entertaining films and music. -Bloomberg

Also read: The Oscar-nominated “Parasite” signals the worldwide rise of South Korean films

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message