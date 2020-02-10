Advertisement

Parasite, a South Korean capitalist satire, won the award last night at the Oscars as the first foreign film to win the coveted award one night with a series of surprises – and little recognition for Netflix (NFLX) – Get the report.

Director Bong Joon-ho has also been recognized as the best director for his black Korean comedy about an impoverished family that invades a wealthy household in Seoul. A surprising decision that left well-funded hits like The Irishman without much distinction.

However, Netflix got away with two notable gongs – one in the form or Laura Dern’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actress as Nora Fanshaw in the acclaimed domestic drama marriage story – but with a studio-high nomination of 24, the result must be disappointing viewed a company that faces intense competition in both creative and streaming activities.

With “The American Factory”, a documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and acquired by Netflix in 2019, Netflix was awarded a second Oscar as a result of the global financial crisis.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) – Get Report had a stronger Oscar night after buying 20th Century Fox studio fortune and receiving four Oscar awards last year. Disney was awarded Best Story for Toy Story 4 and received gongs for the best film editing and sound for the Ford V Ferrari. Fox’s Jojo Rabit was also awarded the best adaptable script.

Other notable winners of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were Jaquin Phoenix for best actor for his role in Joker and Renee Zellweger for best actress for her role as legendary actress Judy Garland in Judy.

Brad Pitt was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while in the late 1960s Quentin Tarantion’s lengthy play focused on a three-day period in Los Angeles that was also recognized as the best production design.

