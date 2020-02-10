Advertisement

A film in a foreign language has finally won Best Picture. After winning Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, Parasite won Best Picture at the Oscars and the public did not want the speech to end. Instead, they sang until the lights went on again and the Parasite team had more time to accept their historic prize.

Bong Joon Ho came on stage at the Oscars alongside the Parasite cast and producers, giving producer Kwak Sin-ae the chance to give her speech. (After all, he was just on stage accepting his prize for best director.) But when she was done, the lights went out and the music started, and the audience didn’t have it. Instead, they started “Up! Up!” and “Bong!” Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and more stars cheered and insisted that the lights and the microphone be turned on again to keep the Parasite team celebrating their victory on the international stage. While presenter Jane Fonda stood by the side of the stage waiting to wish the viewers goodnight at home. Fortunately the Oscars producers listened to the audience, turned on the lights again and gave the Parasite team more time on stage. It is perhaps the first time that the public has demanded that the show work overtime.

The victory of Parasite may seem obvious to some, especially after retrieving that best director’s trophy, but the film’s historic performance was still a surprise, which undoubtedly contributed to the enthusiasm of the audience. That, and the fact that the director gave two of the most entertaining and endearing speeches of the night. And the audience at home was just as happy to hear more from the winners.

It was a joyful end to the Oscar evening. One that celebrated the importance of the moment. No foreign film has ever won Best Picture, and the fact that Parasite has also taken home the prize for Best International Feature Film makes it even more impressive. The film is not only the first South Korean film that has ever won that prize, but is now also representative of what will hopefully be a shift in the Academy. Movies do not have to be in English to be American or to be Best Picture. (Look at this, Golden Globes.) If that doesn’t earn a little extra time on the microphone, then what is it?

