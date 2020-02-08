Advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has already written film history, as the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. And after collecting many prizes since that milestone in May – including the first Writers Guild Award for a non-English-language film – the growing social drama could possibly write more history during this weekend’s Oscars. If the film wins the best image, this would be the first film in a foreign language to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

“I doubt that that will happen,” said the modest filmmaker on Friday evening, speaking by a translator, at a reception for Parasite and Honeyland, organized by the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair Radhika JonesFrom Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarelloand Neon. “But when it happens, it will be great. No filmmaker makes a film for prizes, but at the same time you reach a larger audience with the prizes. Not only in the US – but in Japan and the UK Many more countries. Maybe we can reach a larger audience with an Oscar. That is actually the most exciting. “

Bong became a member of the Chateau Marmont penthouse by Parasite cast members Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyunand Park Myung Hoonand Honeyland filmmakers Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska. The films were made by guests, among others Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Amber heard, Kate Bosworth, Charlotte Gainsbourgand Olivia Wilde.

Bong thought about another highlight of the prize season – meeting his hero Martin Scorsese. “It’s great… It was one of the best moments of the entire campaign,” the filmmaker grinned, remembering the tête-à-tête at the Director Guild Awards. “I even asked him a few questions about the final scene in The Irishman. “

