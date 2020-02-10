Advertisement

Already during the Telluride Film Festival last year I had the feeling, I suspected, that this Oscar season would end in an unusual tone.

Telluride is a bit of a bellwether: the customers are fairly similar to your regular Oscar tuner. (Certainly, their tastes are often in tune with each other.) It has also premiered and, in some cases, every final best photo winner in recent memory, except Green Book. (The curators of the festival repeated this beginning and often last year, with a tone of: “So Green Book was not our fault.”) Telluride buzz indicated that the performance of Renée Zellweger in Judy would be the best actress competition that Ford would roll V. Ferrari is said to have longer legs than Oscar predictors – multi-year underestimations of the father’s voting block – were willing to admit.

And that was already clear to me during that festival Bong Joon HoParasite had caught on. Everyone thought it was great. More urgently, every kind of person seemed to be fond of it – regardless of age, race, gender or relative level of movie nibbling and provincialism.

At apparently every festival that I visited afterwards, and again when the movie finally premiered in theaters in the US, the story of Parasite was really about not seeing Parasite. Everywhere, every time the film screenings were fully booked. Festivals always had to add extra impressions. Even in New York, where I live, there were stories about lines and sold out theaters. Pirated versions of the film were already babbling on the internet – but it didn’t matter. The film was still sold out. We already called it “parasitic fever.”

The most popular film on the film festival circuit is of course not automatically a candidate for Oscar; these worlds are connected, but different. Nobody counts the prizes for seasonal wins From Sam Mendes war drama 1917 – what a pleasure Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, bypassing the festival circuit – can seriously say that they expected Parasite to become the historic triumph that did it. Bong himself probably not either. He rightly expected the first Academy Award ever in South Korea, but perhaps only one; the International Film category was the only sure bet.

But writing too? Director too? Defeat his hero Martin Scorsese– and make up for it by earning him a standing O? Be the first film in a foreign language to win the best image and only become the second Palme D’or winner in Cannes history who also wins the Academy highest prize, a performance film as far as Taxi Driver, The Conversation, All That Jazz, Apocalypse Now, and Pulp Fiction didn’t do it all?

And all of this says nothing about what Bong’s most sustainable achievement could turn out to be: prove that really good films can win a lot of Academy Awards.

This is why, witnessing Bong’s modest shock when he claimed the best director’s prize last night – the first sure sign of how the night would end – it seemed ironically that the person who gave him his statue was none other than Spike Lee, who, let us not forget, has never won this prize themselves. No one can say that they expected the Academy members to do the right thing – a film for which they were famous. You cannot expect what you are not sure about until now whether it is possible.

I am generally on my guard to give too much meaning to Oscar winners. Some socially important breakthroughs cannot be denied: it is certainly important that two films by black filmmakers, Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, have won the best photo in the last 10 years. But with regard to the material impact, each of these films is undoubtedly overshadowed by Get Out, a mere best photo-runner-up that is, and more importantly, a unique international box office hit. As for the future of films, that is – not a figurine – probably the most important thing.

