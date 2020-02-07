Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Allegedly, a parking attendant was shot and injured in an active shooting incident outside of Brigham and the Women’s Hospital

The police found the suspected suspect attempting to flee the area, leading to a pursuit by the Boston police in which the Massachusetts State Police later

The alleged suspect was killed by the police after a car accident and a short firefight with chasing officers

Reportedly, the Boston police reportedly killed an alleged shooter who was allegedly responsible for injuring a parking attendant at a shooting outside of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The police said they were called around 9:30 am about an active shooting situation after someone was reportedly shot outside the hospital. The suspected shooter had already fled the scene before the police arrived, while the victim entered the hospital for treatment.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital tweeted that the victim was a parking guard and was in a stable state.

Advertisement

Officers chased the suspect through the city of Brookline, outside of Boston. The Boston police were accompanied by the Massachusetts State Police, which issued a warning on their Twitter about an “active law enforcement incident.” The pursuit continued as the suspect’s vehicle reportedly bumped into several cars before the wheels loosened and the suspect tried to flee on foot before a firefight broke out.

“What I saw was police activity going both east and west, police officers from different jurisdictions together at the Star Market,” Brookline told resident and retired Maj army. Bob Kinder against reporters. “It was a bit surreal to hear a gunfight in Chestnut Hill.”

The firefight continued until the suspect was reportedly hit several times and died on the spot. No officers or civilians were injured during the exchange.

This image shows police officers after a shooting at Seattle Pacific University in Seattle on June 5, 2014. Photo: Mat Hayward / Getty Images

.

Advertisement