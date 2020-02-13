MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Parkinson’s disease is often characterized by tremors, trembles and other motor manifestations

There are cases where the symptom of the disease is non-motor

One of the symptoms is that there is too much oil on the skin, especially on the scalp and face

When nerve cells in your brain die, Parkinson’s disease starts to develop. Often its development is accelerated by the abnormally low amounts of the chemical dopamine. If you have Parkinson’s disease, your movements can be severely affected.

Parkinson’s disease Motor symptoms

The most important symptoms of this neurological disorder are slowness, tremors and muscle stiffness. Tremors refer to the involuntary shaking of any part of the body, including the head. Other motor symptoms include freezing, falling and dizziness, as well as muscle cramps.

Non-motor symptoms

Although Parkinson’s disease is often associated with involuntary shaking and other motor symptoms, there are also cases where the symptoms are not about movement at all. According to British Parkinson’s, a charity, there are cases where Parkinson’s symptoms can be oily skin. Your skin glands produce oily substances called sebum. This oily substance keeps your skin flexible and supple. non-motor symptoms of oily skin from Parkinson’s Photo: Pexels

Studies have shown that the skin glands of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease produce excessive sebum. This condition is referred to as seborrhea by health experts. The term refers to the surface of the skin, in particular the scalp and face, and becomes shiny and oily.

Those who suffer from this type of Parkinson’s disease are advised to use a cleanser or mild soap and water when washing. It is also best to stay away from cosmetic products that may contain alcohol or other ingredients that can irritate your skin.

Parkinson UK also recommends that you consult your doctor or ask a pharmacist about the best products to use when taking a bath or shower. Another skin problem associated with Parkinson’s disease is seborrhea dermatitis, a condition in which parts of your skin become itchy, red and painful. Often this happens with skin areas such as your forehead, chest and scalp, where sebaceous glands abound. You can also experience flaking and skin peeling.

Your skin can also develop flakes or thick crusts. In the worst case, a crying rash can occur. Those who suffer from Parkinson’s disease may also experience problems with their nervous system. This can lead to excessive sweating, a condition that is referred to as hyperhidrosis by medical professionals. The sense of smell of patients with Parkinson’s can also be reduced, so that they are not aware of the smell of their sweat.

If you want to know more about other non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, you can always visit the Parkinson’s UK website. Talk to a doctor if you experience many or most symptoms. This way your doctor can prescribe a treatment plan for you.

.