Union interior minister and former BJP president Amit Shah met BJP corporations Wednesday evening ahead of the February 8 poll in the capital after reports that some corporations were following the party’s instructions on the election campaign and candidate support Place had not been followed.

According to people who are aware of the developments, Shah, who oversees the election campaign for the Delhi assembly poll, was upset about reports of frictions within the party unit. Some of the companies had withdrawn from their campaigns for BJP candidates.

“There have been some complaints that some of the companies have withdrawn from the campaign because of legitimate interests. Some were upset because they had not received tickets, ”said an official who knew the details.

The BJP, which pulls out all the stops to snatch Delhi from the Aam Aadmi Party, ensures that there is no room for intra-party clashes. According to one person who knew the details, the companies were warned that there would be consequences for non-compliance with the party line.

One of the reasons for the BJP’s election losses in Maharashtra and Jharkhand was the friction and rebellion in the party ranks, and the party leadership wants to ensure that there are no renewed clashes within the party in Delhi. The BJP, which won the local elections for three terms, has been without power in Delhi since 1998.

“Shah himself oversees the campaign details and campaigned extensively to cover every constituency in the constituency state. Although he is now an activist and not a strategist, his idea was to ask MPs to spend time in JJ clusters and reach people, ”said the official quoted above.

