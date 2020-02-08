Advertisement

The percentage of polls was registered at 5.51% on Saturday at 10 a.m., when voting in the high-level parliamentary elections in Delhi in the 70 constituencies began at 8 a.m., representatives of the Indian Election Commission said.

Delhi had a 67.12% turnout in the 2015 general election.

More than 14.7 million voters are entitled to vote in the Delhi parliamentary elections for the 672 candidates fighting for the state capital.

There are 81,05,236 male voters, 66,80,277 female voters and 869 third sex voters. They stood in line in the 13,571 polling stations in 2689 areas of the capital to cast their vote.

In the last election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, had a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had three seats and Congress had zero.

The AAP denies all 70 seats, while the BJP has placed its candidates in 67 seats and left three seats for its allies – two for Janata Dal (United) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

On the other hand, Congress has 66 seats and has allocated four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kejriwal’s AAP hopes to hold power for the second consecutive term, and the BJP wants to win by cashing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment.

The congress, which had been in power in Delhi under the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheila Dixit for 15 years until the party lost to the AAP in 2015, hopes to be revived.

The AAP has focused on local governance issues and its success story for the past five years, and the BJP has worked to address the broader ideological issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and national security.

Prime Minister Kejriwal takes office from the prestigious New Delhi headquarters, and the BJP has deployed Sunil Yadav against him while Congress nominated Romesh Sabbarwal from the headquarters.

The AAP’s Dilip Pandey competes against Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Raghav Chadha from Rajender Nagar.

The BJP used Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP chief Kapil Mishra is the BJP candidate from Model Town in this election. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a BJP candidate from Hari Nagar.

The congress used Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former AAP chairwoman Alka Lamba is a congress candidate from Chandni Chowk. Haroon Yusuf starts from Ballimaran.

To ensure a peaceful election in all 70 assemblies, 190 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies were deployed. In addition, 19,000 home guards and 42,000 Delhi Police employees are deployed.

Additional employees from the areas of PCR, traffic and communication were also hired to manage the polling stations.

There are 3,141 polling stations classified as critical, 144 vulnerable polling stations and 102 spending-sensitive bags.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh were rated as “critical” by the Delhi election manager (CEO).

