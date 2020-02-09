Advertisement

Congressional leaders expressed confidence despite exit polls predicting gloomy prospects for Delhi elections, but are concerned that the return of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may affect their resuscitation plans in the national capital.

PC Chacko and Kirti Azad, leaders of Congress, rejected the exit poll forecasts on Sunday, saying the party would do much better.

“We saw polls like this in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. We will do better than forecast in these surveys. I’m not saying we will get the majority, but our position will improve, ”said Chacko.

Advertisement

Azad also referred to the results of the parliamentary elections in Haryana to reject the projections.

“Surveys in Haryana showed that Congress will get three seats, but we have 31. Similarly, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP was predicted to be the government, but we came to power in all three states. I am confident that we will get a good number of places in Delhi, ”he said.

A congressional chairman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party was in a good position in some places, but criticized the lack of a credible face it could bring against Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We should have projected a face. Voters today want to see the candidates for the prime minister post and take a call accordingly, ”said the Delhi chairman.

“We can’t just run the election based on our heritage or history. Past is past. Voters want to know our future guidelines and plans for the development of Delhi. We lost in 2013 due to water and electricity, and the AAP will come back to power in 2019 due to water and electricity, ”he added.

Although Congress is confident that the BJP is unlikely to win the exit polls, the big old party is concerned that its base of support is steadily declining and shifting to the AAP, which could result in a resurgence plan ,

In Delhi, both Congress and AAP are fighting over the same vote base, with BJP’s share apparently remaining intact in past elections.

The BJP also relied on a good Congress show to dethrone the AAP, as they were confident that the party could restrict the AAP’s votes.

Congress strongly backed the minority vote, arguing that Muslims are disillusioned with the silence of their leaders, especially Kejriwal, about the Shaheen Bagh issue.

But another group of senior executives had a different attitude. They believed that Muslims would broadly vote for the AAP as it is in a much better position than Congress to keep the BJP from power in Delhi.

,

Advertisement