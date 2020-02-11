Advertisement

When the BJP suffered another humiliating defeat in the Delhi parliamentary elections, its former ally Shiv Sena said that the population of the state capital had rejected the “BJP campaign against divisions and hatred”.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra prime minister Uddhav Thackeray said the “so-called national party cannot stand against Kejriwal’s broom”. Thackeray said in a jibe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are now choosing “Jan Ki Baat” rather than “Mann Ki Baat”.

The Shiv Sena boss congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and said: “The people in Delhi have shown that Jan Ki Baat will now work in the country and not Mann Ki Baat. The so-called national government, which used all its strength, could not succeed against the broom. The powerful party threw its leading politicians on board in the elections, compared Kejriwal to a terrorist, ignored the local problems … but the people of Delhi were firmly behind a man who has worked honestly for development. ”

The CM added that Delhiites have broken the illusion of some that only they are nationalists and those who oppose them are traitors.

Sena Minister Anil Parab said Tuesday that the people had defeated the BJP’s “ego” that “wanted to rule indefinitely”.

“The ebb and flow of politics happens again and again, but what has happened today is that the ego that only we can and that we will rule has been defeated by people today,” Parab told reporters in Mumbai.

The Minister of Sena added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was committed to development and people believed in it, while the BJP’s “experiments” to polarize voters failed.

He added that the Shiv Sena had shown the country the “direction” to keep BJP from power. Parab said the BJP has lost government surveys, and gradually over the next five years the picture will become clear what people want, suggesting that the BJP would lose the next Lok Sabha polls if its poor polling performance persists in government surveys.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ridiculed the BJP, saying that voters in Delhi had declared the BJP “traitors”.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said that the people of Delhi chose development through the re-election of the AAP government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people to vote against the traitors. And the people of Delhi have declared the BJP traitors by not voting for them, ”said Malik.

Former congress chairman and Shiv Sena vice chairman Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal on their overwhelming victory in the Delhi polls. Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty ”.

