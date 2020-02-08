Advertisement

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Saturday that he was confident that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would form the government in Delhi for the third time.

“I am confident that people will vote based on the work done in Delhi and that AAP will form the government in Delhi for the third time,” said Kejriwal after casting his vote in a Civil Lines polling station in the Delhi election had North Delhi. He takes part in parliamentary elections from the New Delhi constituency and meets Sunil Yadav from BJP and Romesh Sabharwal from Congress.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people of Delhi to cast their votes. “I appeal to everyone, especially women, to vote today,” he said. Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, mother and son.

The vote on 70 seats in Delhi started on Saturday at 8 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. The votes will be counted on February 11th.

The AAP won the last parliamentary elections in 2015 with 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had won three and the congress closed a gap. Once again, the party hopes to regain power in the state capital. They fought aggressively ahead of the elections, with party leaders highlighting the work of the AAP government in the past five years. For the general election, the party has prepared an army of almost a lakh of volunteers to ensure high turnout and keep an eye on possible malpractices in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The BJP, which hopes to regain power in Delhi after more than two decades, has deployed almost 10-15 party workers per voting booth. “This time we advertised the grassroots,” said Shyam Jaju, responsible BJP in Delhi.

The congress, which had been in power in Delhi under the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheila Dixit for 15 years until the party lost to AAP in 2015, hopes to be revived.

After two hours of voter turnout, the election commission’s turnout app showed a meager turnout of 5.60 percent in the Delhi Assembly polls until 10 a.m.

Over 1.4 million people are entitled to vote in the Delhi general election. 81,05,236 men and 66,80,277 women are eligible to vote. There are also 869 third-party voters.

AAP has 70 seats, while the BJP has placed its candidates in 67 seats and left three seats for its allies – two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, the congress has 66 seats and has allocated four seats to its ally RJD.

