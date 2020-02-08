Advertisement

In front of a polling station in Majnu ka Teela in the north of Delhi, there was a dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and congress staff. Congresswoman Alka Lamba tried to beat an AAP worker after trying to interrupt her during a media interaction.

Lamba is a congressional candidate from the Chandni Chowk constituency and competes against Prahlad Singh Sahni from AAP and BJPs Suman Gupta.

A video recording shows Lamba talking to media representatives in front of a polling station and being interrupted by an AAP volunteer. The congressional candidate tried to ignore the young man, but continued to speak. Annoyed, Lamba rushed towards him and tried to hit him, but missed him.

She said the volunteer made uncomfortable comments about her son.

The policeman in front of the polling station intervened, surrounded the AAP volunteer, and took him away. But Lamba followed and asked to register an FIR against him.

However, the police said no compliance was registered when the problem was resolved.

“The AAP volunteer apparently protested that Lamba had given the media byte,” said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional DCP, North.

Kumar Vishvas, who withdrew from the Aam Aadmi party, which he founded after a bitter split from Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted to support Lamba. “By indecently expressing himself against his former colleague and MLA and her son, the volunteer has shown the true face of his master. Alka Lamba is a warrior, her victory is her self-respect,” said Vishwas on Twitter in Hindi.

अपनी्पूर सास औराविध पर्अश लील्टिप करके्टिप पणी व उसके @LambaAlka योद्योदा है! उसकी उसकी उसका स्साभिमान है! 👍

– Dr. Kumar Vishvas (@ DrKumarVishwas) February 8, 2020

Lamba, 44, who is seeking Chandni Chowk’s re-election to Congress, was President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) as a NSUI candidate in 1995-96 at the age of 19.

Lamba was in the news when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2014 after spending 20 years in Congress. After disagreements, however, she made connections to Kejriwal’s party. She was chosen as MLA in 2015 with an AAP ticket from Chandni Chowk. She has a BSc in chemistry from DU’s Dyal Singh College. She later went to the Bundelkhand University in Uttar Pradesh.

Rekha Gupta, the successor to the top DUSU post, said that people in her constituency still know her as a “DU leader.”

