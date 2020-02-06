Advertisement

NBC’s This Is Us returns on Tuesday 11 February with part 3 of the “A Hell of a Week” trilogy and it’s Kate’s turn (Chrissy Metz).

In the current timeline of the episode we will continue with the ongoing marital problems of Kate and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan). However, the part will also pay close attention to the apparently tumultuous relationship between young Kate (Hannah Zeile) and her then friend Marc (Austin Abrams).

The logline of the episode suggests that Kate will find strength in unexpected places – will that be through her family or elsewhere? We will have to wait to find out.

What we do know is that Kate is asking for help from the Pearson family because of a problem with Marc. In the gallery above we see the moments prior to that call, possibly the calm before the storm for the two, who usually look happy here. We also see some moments between Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) – perhaps used to combine it with Kate’s relationship with Marc … and even Toby?

These are we, returns, Tuesday 11 February, 9 / 8c, NBC

