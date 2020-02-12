Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 4, episode 13 of This is us, “A Hell of a Week: Part Three.”)

After a week in the air, This Is Us returned for the third installment of the “A Hell of a Week” trilogy, focused on Kate (Chrissy Metz).

With two episodes of build-up around a storyline from her past with her first friend Marc (Austin Abrams), the history of Kate (Hannah Zeile) becomes a little clearer. While Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was dealing with an intruder and Kevin (Justin Hartley) mourned with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Kate looked at her own relationships with the help of Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Below we break off the crucial episode that gives us a better picture of Kate’s story and teases what’s coming for the Big 3. Beware of big spoilers.

A Fuzzy Fairytale

As with all trilogy episodes, this episode continues with the night in which Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) struggles to get his young children to bed with each one looking for him at separate points during the night. Beginning where the last episode had ended, young Kate tells her father that there is a problem, which means she cannot sleep.

He brings her upstairs and puts her in bed, he asks what is wrong and she tells him that she wants a “Mama Story”, but because he has no intention of waking up a sick Rebecca, he asks tell her one. When Kate says she doesn’t know how, he offers to help and tells her to close her eyes and imagine a bunch. We are then immersed in Kate’s story, when he tells her to introduce himself as a prince, Kate introduces Jack to her in the forest.

During the episode we flash back and forth to this story while the couple discusses plot points. When it comes to a field of flowers, Jack suggests they can be toxic, but Kate doesn’t want them to be. This is when Jack offers a wise parental lesson and says that not all things are as good and beautiful as they look. Then their story takes them to a cave filled with water, but it is then that her prince – Jack – disappears and she is left alone to wander into the unknown abyss of the cave.

When the story comes to a successful conclusion, fairy tale Kate finds what she’s looking for in the cave – it looks like a jar of lightning ears, which connects to a plot in the current timeline – and emerges and discovers that Rebecca is approaching her. The young girl jumps into her mother’s arms and when we see Jack climb into bed with his wife and she asks how the children are doing, he calls her the real hero when it comes to putting them to sleep. This feeling that Rebecca is Kate’s hero is reflected in the other conspiracies, despite their occasional indifference over the years.

All wrong notes

To understand Kate’s present, This Is Us delved deeper into the past with her and Marc’s relationship in the timeline that was introduced with the previous two episodes. We have known for a few weeks that she would be in trouble, but this episode finally sheds light on how we got there. The timeline opens in the record store where the couple works, when they start chatting, he gives her the Patti Smith book Babel and says that he loves her and she admits that she also loves him. He then stops her from eating candy and claims that he protects her constant diet before inviting him to Rebecca’s birthday dinner.

Although he is worried, he agrees to participate, but this is before a customer asks for a specific number and she corrects Marc’s answer and innocently reveals her deeper knowledge of the title. The action causes Marc to get cold and close, and to avoid her, she calls until he answers the phone the next day. Crying, she asks what she has done wrong while her family observes her conversation. He finally reveals that he felt embarrassed, but says he forgives her and agrees to still come to Rebecca’s party.

When Rebecca approaches her daughter about Marc, she says she wants to get to know him better and suggests that the three of them pack coffee for her party. In the coffee shop the mother and daughter are waiting and Kate asks Rebecca to give him a chance, even though he is late. When he arrives, he is rude and abrupt before apologizing for his behavior. While Rebecca asks questions, she and Kate discover that he has just quit his job in the record store and he mentions that he wants to make music, and says that he and Kate want to write songs together. It is then that he proposes to stay in the Pearson family cabin that Kate told him about.

Kate agrees and she gets excited about the possibility, but when Rebecca is worried, Kate becomes defensive. “I don’t want you to like him,” she tells her mother, “I like him.” Kate then decides that Marc and her will go to Rebecca’s birthday party as a punishment and makes a snide remark about getting Miguel (Jon Huertas) picked up by the documents.

In the car with Marc on the way to the cabin, she complains that he left the record store because she liked being there. It is then the suggestion that she stopped, but when she refuses he starts to accelerate at a dangerous speed, she shouts for him to slow down and when he finally does, she gets out and asks him to go together taking her breath but he drives away and shouts: “I can’t even look at your fat face,” while he leaves her on the side of the road.

On the way to a telephone booth, she calls home and asks Rebecca if she’s okay, but Kate is shocked and reveals that when Marc hits the road, she’s not doing well. With a blanket in his hand, he approaches her and Kate tells her mother what time he wraps her in a hug. This does not calm Rebecca and that is when she tells Kevin (Logan Shroyer) that Kate is in trouble, so she calls Randall (Niles Fitch). The timeline ends with mother and sons driving to reach Kate in the cabin and leaving little resolution behind, but the promise of answers for the next episode that will certainly be set at the wooded location.

Never sweat small things again

In the current timeline, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have continued to seek understanding for Jack’s blindness. He points to a story about a girl with a similar problem who recovered 30 percent of her eyesight. This investigation is ongoing as Randall’s intruder is seen and Kevin receives his phone call from Sophie about her mother who died.

Toby’s hope that his son gets a better view allows Kate to be the “bad guy” as she tries to make him realistic and accept their son for his blindness. However, he takes her away and tells her that he must believe that this is possible in the midst of her excitement about attending a special retreat for families with blind children. While they are packing for their journey, it is clear that Toby avoids the situation and mentions how he cannot miss work, when Rebecca calls Kate calls her husband’s lack of availability and Rebecca invites herself to the retreat.

When Rebecca arrives, they pack the car and neighbor Gregory (returning guest star Timothy Omundson) gives Kate a sensory toy for Jack to use in the retreat before being introduced to her mother. As they sit down, Toby pushes Jack into the car seat and asks if Rebecca is doing well. She clearly says goodbye and kisses him goodbye, but when she observes the other families during the retreat, it is clear that there is nothing good about Toby’s absence there. However, Rebecca stays with her daughter and attends seminars all day.

Later when the night starts, we see Kate stumbling on the phone about the day’s adventures, but it’s not Toby on the other side of the line, it’s Gregory. When she finally hangs up, Rebecca asks how Toby is, but Kate admits that it wasn’t Toby and shares what Toby said about what it’s like to make Jack sad. Kate tells her mother that she is afraid she will not be able to do things like bring her son to the pool or help him learn to ride a bike, and that she does not feel she can count on Toby to do that. to do.

However, Rebecca will not hear it and tells Kate to put on her bathing suit while the couple goes to the pool, and talks about how Kate earned her nickname “Bug” – because of her obsession with all bugs, but especially lightning bugs – recalling her childhood. Then it’s Rebecca’s turn to share and when they dry up, she tells her daughter about the mild cognitive impairment diagnosis. Kate feels bad because she has not noticed her memory problems, but Rebecca says she did not want Kate to know and claims that she is more fun because she has decided not to waste time by feeling sad. The little stuff won’t sweat anymore.

They decide to take Rebecca’s fun series to the karaoke bar in the hotel of the retreat and the couple sings Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic”. When they come home, Rebecca asks Kate what she’s going to say to Toby. She gives her advice by saying that it is fine to talk to him directly about what is at stake. After saying goodbye, Kate tells Toby about how good the retreat was, she tells him he would have loved it and that’s when the big questions follow. “Can you do this?” she asks him directly, can he be the man she needs for their son. Before he can give and answer, Kevin calls her and then the conversation about the journey from the Big 3 to the family cabin comes together.

After she has called the phone, she tells Toby about her plans and claims to take Jack with her, but he tells her to leave the baby with him. He says he has to spend time with his son, so maybe this is the test of whether he can handle Jack’s blindness or not? Listen next week to see how things are going and let us know what you thought of this crucial episode in the comments below.

This is us, Tuesday, 9 / 8c, NBC

