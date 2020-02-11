Advertisement

Microsoft has now released KB453269 for Windows 10 1903 and 1909 and switched the operating system to versions 1903-OS build 18362.657 and 1909-OS build 18363.657.

Since the October 2019 update was only a minor update of the April 2019 update, they share an update page and a change log with the following highlights:

Improves the installation experience when upgrading to Windows 10 version 1903.

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

The security update contains quality improvements. Important changes are:

Addresses an issue that occurs when migrating cloud printers during an upgrade.

Security updates for Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Windows basics, Windows cryptography, Windows virtualization, Windows network security and containers, Windows Server, Windows administration, Microsoft graphics component, Windows input and composition, Windows Media, Microsoft Scripting Engine and Windows Shell.

No problems are known.

Windows 10 users can download the update by checking for updates in Settings or in the Update Catalog.

via WindowsLatest

