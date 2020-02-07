Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews enjoy every moment of a wild Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. After beating the San Francisco 49ers and winning the first Super Bowl in 50 years for the Chiefs of Kansas City, Mahomes and Matthews arrived at the parade to celebrate the historic victory in a big way – and fans enjoyed every minute of it.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes | David Eulitt / Getty Images

Matthews brings the party to social media

Mahomes and Matthews showed up in Kansas City on Wednesday

the long-awaited victory parade. Thousands of Chiefs fans showed up

the event, despite a cold and stormy day.

After the event was over, Matthews shared a cute photo of her and Patrick Mahomes kissing each other during the event. The photo shows the couple standing on a platform bombarded with confetti at Union Station and sharing an intimate moment for the crowd.

Matthews posted the photo a few days after sharing a photo of her

and Mahomes at Disney World. The couple posed alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse

in the park, something that has since been a tradition of winning quarterbacks

the Super Bowl.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs to lead a championship with two

touchdown passes, one hasty touchdown and almost 300 meters past. The

last time the Chiefs enjoyed a win like it was way back in Super Bowl IV.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are accompanied by Travis Kelce

Mahomes and Matthews were not alone when they drove through Kansas City. One of the quarterback’s best friends, Travis Kelce, was also on the float, along with his partner, Kayla Nicole.

According to NY

Post, the couples sang “We Are the Champions” like them

traveled the streets of Kansas City. After the parade was over, that of Kelce

friend has posted that she promises to stop drinking.

To win the big game, Kelce gifted each of him

teammates a bottle of Crown Royal, complete with a personalized bag.

“I literally love this team. I wanted to do something

especially to thank them for bringing the trophy home, that’s why I gifted

everyone a bottle of extra rare Crown Royal XR to celebrate, “Kelce shared.

“We fought. Now it’s time to party.”

Matthews later shared some photos on her Instagram story, including

a photo of her and Patrick Mahomes nestling on a couch. She also posted something

photos of her and Nicole, both of whom seemed to have a lot of fun during the parade.

In addition to watching the players that greeted fans, Post Malone happened to appear in a Mahomes jersey for his performance at the Sprint Center.

Mahomes throws pass to fan

At one point in the parade, Mahomes threw a pass to the crowd of

spectators on top of the parade. The football sailed through the air

before he bounces around and gets caught by a lucky fan.

But in a video that showed the pass, there was another fan who

tried to catch the ball before bumping into a parking meter head-first.

The clip was shared on social media, which prompted Patrick Mahomes

to ask if the fan was OK. We have no idea if the man was injured in the play,

but it left fans on social media.

We can only hope that the poor man is okay, but at least he has one

special shout-out from Mahomes. That, and he will be remembered forever

from Chiefs Kingdom.

Is Mahomes going to the NBA?

While Mahomes and Matthews are probably looking forward to the

out of season there is a lot of talk about the skills of Mahomes in basketball

court.

Last year, a video appeared by Patrick Mahomes who played a game of pick-up basketball, showing that he could have gotten quite far into the sport. After winning an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes recently shared a message on Twitter about him being deregistered from the NBA All-Star game.

“Where is my invitation,” Mahomes wrote next to a photo

the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Some of the celebrities participating in this year’s game are the

such as Chance the Rapper, Common, Hannibal Buress, Jon Batiste and Quentin

Richardson. Mahomes clearly wanted an invitation to the game, but we are beautiful

sure that Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach would veto.

That said, many fans would like to see Patrick Mahomes

compete in the All-Star Celebrity Game, which is usually not taken seriously.

