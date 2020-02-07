Advertisement

A replacement for the Pattullo Bridge should be completed by 2023.

Jason Payne / PNG

The provincial government has signed a contract with Fraser Crossing Partners to build a new Pattullo bridge to replace the existing 82-year-old structure between Surrey and New Westminster.

An official announcement involving Prime Minister John Horgan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Claire Trevena is scheduled for Monday afternoon on Pattullo Bridge in New Westminster.

Fraser Crossing Partners, a consortium of seven companies, was selected in December to begin discussions to conclude an agreement to design, build, and partially fund the bridge during construction.

The province announced two years ago that it would build a new four-lane bridge north and upstream of the current bridge. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023, which is considered the end of the Pattullo’s lifespan. After the construction of the new bridge, the old bridge is demolished.

According to a Council decision of February 6, signed by Trevena and Treasury Secretary Carole James, the B.C. The Transportation Financing Authority has been authorized to partner with Fraser Crossing Project Corp. to conclude four contracts.

These include a project agreement, a lender remedy agreement, a design build collateral agreement, and an insurance trust agreement.

The contract is currently unknown, but the provincial government has estimated the cost of replacing the Pattullo Bridge at $ 1.377 billion.

