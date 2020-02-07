Advertisement

When Paul Brewbaker was a Kailua High School student struggling with an attack of senioritis, a teacher instructed him to spend a day with Professor Steve Jackstadt of the University of Hawaii, who had the Hawaii Council on Economic Education founded and wrote comic books in the 70s, such as “Superheroes of Macroeconomics.”

The experience, including a visit to the Ewa Sugar Mill on the day it was closed, sparked an intellectual spark, said Brewbaker, director of TZ Economics, an economic consulting firm based in Oahu. “One spark and then a very slow burning wick,” he added, noting that a few college years passed before enrolling in an economic theory course.

After obtaining degrees at Stanford University and the University of Hawaii, he joined Bank of Hawaii for 25 years and ended his position as an economist about ten years ago. As a side job, Brewbaker has taught at Hawaii Pacific University and at the UH.

Moreover, he weighs up on various economic forecasts. In addition to recent efforts, he contributed to the Hawaii Executive Conference’s “Troubled Waters: Charting A New Tax Course for Hawaii.”

It examines three government spending challenges in Hawaii, totaling more than $ 88 billion over the next three decades – including $ 47.2 billion to strengthen infrastructure; $ 15.3 billion for preparations related to climate change and natural disasters; and about $ 25.7 billion in unfunded liability for employee pension benefits.

“My main reason was that … a $ 100 billion Hawaii economy today forces Hawaii to achieve real GDP growth (gross domestic product) of 2% from now until 2050 – not 1%,” Brewbaker said.

Hawaii had the lowest real GDP growth rate in the second quarter of 2019 (0.5%) and an even lower growth rate in the third quarter (0.4%). “If it grows by 2% by the middle of the century, Hawaii’s real annual output will be $ 50 billion higher than 1%,” Brewbaker said, adding, “I can think of a few things every year that are too have to deal with an extra $ 50 billion. “

Ask: Hawaii is also planning to significantly improve its clean energy profile by the mid-century. Is this focus just as good for the economy as it is for the environment?

Answer: Atmospheric greenhouse gas reduction is the ultimate goal, but not every place or industry needs to reduce emissions equally, not to mention zero to zero. Our glorious goal of 100% (fill-in exercise) is an environmental policy based on faith. …

The optimum combination of lower atmospheric carbon load and higher atmospheric carbon fixation will never be revealed as long as carbon is free to emit and is not cost-effective for sequestering. For that you need a real price, not omniscience.

We need a market for atmospheric carbon in which you pay to emit (and regulate the CO2 tax) and in which you are paid for sequestration. …

Q: Regarding tourism – the economic engine of Hawaii – what do you think of the shift from the state to targeted growth in the number of visitors?

A: Hawaii needs a new tourism governance structure that coordinates marketing and planning with the introduction of active smartphone GPS-based dynamic pricing to modulate the use of public recreational natural resources and reduce congestion.

A “zero price” means too many users and no reason for private producers to participate. We get more visitors but not more dollars. … There is no economic reason why such allowances should not be general resources, nor any reason why residents should not pay.

Q: Also in the tourist field, the enforcement of the new Honolulu regulation has been in force for almost six months, which removes illegal holiday accommodation. Thoughts?

A: Don’t tell me who can stay in my house. Stop taking private property rights and transfer them to buttinskies by exclusion zoning. …

Of course, technological change is disruptive and needs to be managed, but maintaining a limit for 1989 in 2019 is not exactly management. What has happened recently is the result of financial innovation. Hosting apps lowered search and matching costs and increased demand for accommodation. Apps lowered barriers to entry, increasing supply.

Worried about effects on the housing market? Build more houses. Today, a quarter of the island units are sheltered for holiday rentals. All net growth in accommodation since the 1980s, there and on Oahu, is vacation rental. Get it done. Ban is not management.

Q: On the military front in Hawaii, what are the general prospects?

A: The majority of the 2016-2019 population loss in Hawaii (inclusive) is an artifact of military withdrawal in Afghanistan and Iraq and corresponding reductions in strengths in Hawaii-based active service personnel and dependents.

From the perspective of Hawaii – until 9/11, the only state that was seriously attacked in a century – the geopolitical obligation to project an American military presence in this hemisphere is sustainable. So, in addition to forward surveillance, for example, Hawaii supports the readiness of two dozen nuclear attack submarines, with an annual export of maintenance and repair services on those $ 1 billion boats and another quarter of a billion on surface ships.

This comes as close as Hawaii enters the heavy industry with skilled traders, nearly a fifth of whom are apprentice and travel engineers and others who acquire skills. Hawaii’s export of military services to the mainland is about preventing the next attack and maintaining production capacity, both. People who hardly want to reduce the defense of Hawaii can be called protectors.

Q: The state and the city strive for public-private partnerships (P3) for the redevelopment of the Aloha Stadium and the railway construction / operations, respectively. Thoughts?

A: P3 could work if so many people did not think that public land is ‘free’. It is not free. It has an alternative cost: what we could do with the country if we were in charge. Wait: we are.

The private P in the PPP assesses land on their balance sheet at market value. Unless jurisdictions also recognize market valuation, the public P enters the PPP with a different mindset. Difficult to have a successful partnership if one partner makes investment decisions based on risk-adjusted returns based on economic capital costs that the other partner does not recognize.

… Assessment of public investment involves calculating net social benefits that differ from private sector profits and losses. These pose practical challenges for how P3 can work, but I remain hopeful and try to be open.

Q: Economic prosperity seems to be tilted here in favor of wealthy investors. Is there a way to get the Hawaii economy to deliver prosperity on a scale so that everyone benefits?

A: There are two paths to the prosperity that this demand seeks: investment in human capital (skills) and investment in physical capital (vintage business). Both increase productivity. Hawaii needs more of both.

Deconstruction of economic activities of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), such as astronomy and biotechnology, absolutely reduces real incomes and impairs social well-being.

The non-expansion of physical productive capacity hinders future output. The neighboring island building during the past decade was lower than every decade because they lost people for 40 years (30-60s). …

Suppressing capital formation is a perfect art in Hawaii. That is why the real income per capita in Honolulu was 40% higher than the American average in the early 1970s and today is not quite 10% higher.

Technology since 1980 complements analytical and critical thinking skills acquired by those who have completed university education. … The premature school-leavers for men have a lower average real income than the premature school-leavers with whom I worked at Dole Cannery in 1973. People with a university degree nowadays have a much higher average income than the college-educated in 1973.

Professional polarization has led to technology, production and administrative support and administrative tasks being shifted in the middle of the skill spectrum.

The results that you call “tilted in favor of wealthy investors” reflect an evolution of economic structure and technology since 1980 that punishes unskilled workers and rewards skilled workers, benefits rural areas and benefits urban areas.

… Why the rich today are no longer taxed when their income share has increased enormously since 1980, is only known by decision makers who have reduced tax rates for Oahu homes by two-thirds since the 1960s.

