Wisconsin’s former Republican representative Paul Ryan said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden may not receive the Democratic nomination, but will be the most difficult candidate for President Donald Trump to beat.

At the annual Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, Ryan told CNBC that Biden’s appeal with moderate and “suburbs” could lead him to victory over Trump if he received the nomination.

“I think Joe is probably the hardest to beat because he comes down to the suburb (voters). It will be the suburb that basically makes the difference,” said Ryan before describing the hypothetical on-site voter as “Republican of the first generation “who likes” Trump the idea “but not the President’s personality.

“So you will be tempted to vote for what you think is a safe moderator – and I think Joe Biden, all relative, will fall into this category and is most likely to win this voter,” said Ryan.

He then warned that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg could take over the nomination, although Biden was “the best bet for the Democrats”.

“If Bernie continues to post profits and is nearing the nomination, you can probably assume that Bloomberg has enough proportional delegates because he plays in enough states to claim congress with a claim.” and then you have a whale-of-a-mess convention, “said Ryan.

Paul Ryan, who is shown here giving his farewell speech as outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2018, said former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate who is most likely to beat Donald Trump, even if he may not be nominated for the party becomes.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Tuesday is the day of the New Hampshire area code – the first area code in the United States and the second nomination competition after the Iowa assemblies. Sanders, who won 60 percent of the area code against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, is expected to win again.

In the last CNN poll, Sanders led the race with 29 percent support. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is second at 22 percent, ahead of Biden at 11 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren followed with 10 percent and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar followed with 7 percent.

In a Morning Consult survey, Sanders is at the top with 25 percent, while Biden is second with 22 percent. Bloomberg is in third place with 17 percent in this survey. However, the newcomer will not appear on the New Hampshire ballot, but voters could write to him.

In the three small townships that vote at midnight, Klobuchar led the vote with eight votes, followed by Sanders and Warren with four votes each. The entrepreneur Andrew Yang finished fourth with three votes, with Biden and Buttigieg being the bottom with two votes each.

In a strange turnaround, Bloomberg won both the Democratic and Republican primary in Dixville Notch with two votes (out of a total of five votes) in the Democratic primary and 100 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. Even though this last number sounds impressive, it is worth noting that only one person took part in this race.

