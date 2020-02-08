Advertisement

PARIS – Dimitri Payet scored his second spectacular goal of the week, beating Toulouse 1-0 in the French league on Saturday.

After a nice single goal against Saint-Etienne in the middle of the week, Payet received a pass from Bouna Sarr and in the 51st minute threw a 25-meter curler over the goalkeeper and into the upper corner.

Marseille were also committed to goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s impressive second-half parade to ward off the volley shot by Belgian striker Aaron Leya Iseka from close range.

Payet was one of France’s best players at the European Championship four years ago, as he scored the final with his goals. He missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury, but is pressing for a recall before Euro 2020.

The win brought Marseille nine points behind Paris Saint-Germain, who will be without Lyon on Sunday against injured Neymar. Neymar injured his ribs last weekend.

Toulouse remains rooted in last place but confused its status by taking the game to Marseille and hitting the post in the first minute through Leya Iseka. Another goal was blocked on the 28th because the ball was no longer in play.

Later on Saturday the third-placed player met Brest and Monaco played against Amiens.

