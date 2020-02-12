Advertisement

PC Chacko, responsible for the Congress in Delhi, resigned his post in the general election one day after the party crashed, the ANI news agency reported. Delhi’s party leader Subhash Chopra had resigned Tuesday, hours after the election results showed that Congress in Delhi will hit a duck again.

The action was expected as the party vowed to rebuild itself at a press conference. “We will build the party from scratch, from the drawing board, without compromising our ideology and our work, as I have already stated, and whatever needs to be done and sacrificed, no congressman or congresswoman, I will shy away from it” Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday.

Chacko was appointed to be responsible in November 2014 before the 2015 Delhi general election. He had succeeded Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed, who then applied for three months’ leave to visit his family in Canada.

Chacko had an uneasy relationship with the triple prime minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, who took over as president of the congress in January 2019 after Ajay Maken resigned for health reasons. The two disagreed over an alliance with AAP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. While Chacko advocated working with AAP, Dikshit was vehemently against it.

The party had appointed Chopra in October last year, just a few months before the election after Dikshit’s death on July 20. He resigned on Tuesday and assumed moral responsibility for the election debacle.

The congress ended with slightly less than five percent of the votes in this year’s Delhi elections. Sixty-seven congressional alliance candidates lost their deposits in Delhi.

Congress had not won a seat in the 2015 Delhi general election, but managed to get 9.7 percent of the vote. This time it was completely decimated.

Surjewala said the party’s defeat in the state capital was disappointing, but said “we haven’t lost the fight, however.”

