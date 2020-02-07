Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the signing of the Bodo Agreement a fresh start for the Northeast as a special financial package would bring development to the region.

The Prime Minister’s visit takes place a few days after the Bodo Agreement. The third such agreement, after two earlier ones in 1993 and 2003, was signed in New Delhi on January 27 with demanding leaders from all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), a separate Bodoland state that is signing.

The deal is expected to bring peace to the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. With the signing of the agreement, the United Assam Independent Liberation Front (ULFA-I), which seeks sovereign Assam, remains the only major banned militant force in the state.

“Today is the day for the entire northeast, including Assam, to welcome a fresh start in the 21st century, a new dawn and new inspiration,” said the Prime Minister at a rally in the Bodo-dominated city of Kokrajhar.

“The agreement also places an order to define the boundary of the area covered by BTAD. This region will receive a special development package of 1,500 rupees, which will particularly benefit districts such as Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, ”he said.

He also swarmed out Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s stick commentary without naming him, saying that people are talking about hitting him with sticks, but he is blessed and protected by the blessings of sisters and mothers.

This is also the first visit by Prime Minister Modi since the state witnessed protests against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The Modi government is a symbol of new hopes. #BodoPeaceAccord is another testimony to PM @ narendramodi’s determined leadership and efforts to achieve lasting peace in Assam. PM Modi will join the people of Assam today to celebrate this historic agreement, ”Union Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted before the rally.

Last week, 1,615 cadres of all NDFB factions laid down arms at an event in Guwahati in front of Assam’s chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Bodo groups have been calling for their own state, Bodoland, for 50 years. The movement has led to widespread violence and the loss of hundreds of lives over the years.

