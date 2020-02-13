A social media contribution by pediatrician Dr. Ohio’s Nicole Baldwin sparked a flood of hateful reactions when the doctor used the TikTok platform to share a video describing the benefits of vaccines. The viral video has received over 1.4 million views so far, targeting Baldwin and her team online.

In the playful video, Baldwin emphasizes that vaccines do not cause autism. Even so, a recent survey found that 46% of Americans are still unsure about the exposed theory. A 2019 Gallup survey reports that 16% of parents with children under the age of 18 believe that vaccines do more harm than good.

“We know that vaccines do not cause autism, and it is important that this message is published,” she said to Dr. Jon LaPook from CBS News.

Baldwin created the video because she was concerned about the impact of misleading anti-vaccine posts that are flooding social media.

“I have been the subject of a tsunami of negative comments on all of my social media,” said Baldwin, adding that she had received fraudulent reviews.

One online user referred to her as “Public Enemy # 1”, while another commented that the pediatrician should “stop killing our children with vaccines”.

Renee Diresta, technical research director at Stanford Internet Observatory, confirmed that the content of vaccines has a negative impact on public health. She shared concerns about the efforts of social platforms to protect those who are trying to raise awareness.

“What platforms need to be considered, what happens when doctors have to fight misinformation because they themselves are the subject of harassment, reputational or misinformation campaigns?”

Congress has put pressure on social media companies in the past few months for failing to stop the spread of misinformation.

TikTok issued a statement in its defense: “We are removing misinformation that could harm human health or general public security.”

Dr. Baldwin said she stood by her message.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.