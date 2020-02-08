Advertisement

When President Donald Trump completed his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, House President Nancy Pelosi, who sat behind the president, tore up a copy of the speech.

Afterwards, Charlie Kirk, a graduate of Wheeling High School and founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, went on Twitter to claim that Pelosi broke a law by tearing the speech “that can be punished with up to three years in prison” ,

But Pelosi didn’t violate any laws because, according to PolitiFact.com, it destroyed a copy of the speech and not an official document.

“Your copy of the State of the Union address is neither a government file nor a government property. It is personal property,” New York University law professor Douglas Cox told PolitiFact.

The statute referred to by Kirk concerns the obfuscation, removal, or mutilation of government records filed or deposited with an employee or officer of a United States court or in a public office or with a United States court or officer, “said PolitiFact.

Redecopies distributed to Congress members: “You can keep them private, you can destroy them, or you can tear them up,” said Cox.

Chlorine is not a cure for the corona virus

The Food and Drug Administration warns of taking chlorine dioxide to ward off the youngest strain of the coronavirus from China, according to The Associated Press.

The suggestion to drink chlorine dioxide or similar products called Miracle Mineral Solution to eliminate the virus has been circulating on social media, the AP said.

“We understand that people are concerned about the spread of the novel corona virus, and we encourage people to talk to their healthcare provider about treatment options and to follow advice from other federal agencies on how to prevent the spread of this disease.” FDA told the AP.

The FDA has been warning against the consumption of chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent for water treatment, since 2010. Previously, a false claim on social media said the chemical was a miracle cure for autism.

Iowa Caucus Delay drives conspiracy theories

Last week’s results in Iowa were delayed by more than a day due to problems with an app that was used during the first area code in 2020.

The delay gave social media users the opportunity to submit a number of false conspiracy theories about the app, according to The Associated Press.

Three executives from Shadow Inc., the organization that created the Democratic Party’s mobile app to report election results, previously worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, the AP said. This led to false claims that Clinton and her former campaign manager Robby Mook were involved in developing the app.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who eventually emerged as a leader from the Iowa Caucuses, was also the subject of false allegations, the AP said. Although his campaign, Shadow Inc. paid for SMS software, claims that Buttigieg’s campaign developed the app or staged a scam to delay the results are false.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is known as Mayor Pete. On Tuesday, the hashtag #MayorCheat was trending on Twitter and was used more than 120,000 times, according to the AP.

No dolphins in Lake Michigan

In an article published last year, it was claimed that the population of dolphins living in Lake Michigan is increasing.

“Bottlenose dolphin is making a comeback in the Great Lakes,” says the Snickersee website. “The species was classified as critically endangered in the 1960s because it was overfished. The rare dolphins are on the rise, and scientists say the population is approaching 2,000 dolphins.”

But the article is a joke and Snickersee is a satirical website that publishes “entertaining” stories, according to Snopes.com. The article contained a fake photo showing two dolphins jumping out of the water near the Navy Pier. The photo had been modified to include the dolphins, Snopes said.

Satire about whales in the Great Lakes began in 1985 when the first whale watching was organized in the Great Lakes, Snopes said. The aim was not to spot whales, but to raise awareness of the marine mammals’ plight.

The Minnesota Sea Grant, a University of Minnesota program, said when asked about whales in Lake Superior: “There are no whales, no dolphins, no sharks, and no squid in the Great Lakes.”

• Bob Oswald is an experienced journalist from the Chicago region and former news editor of Elgin Courier-News. Contact him at [email protected]

