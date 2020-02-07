Advertisement

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tried to correct a mistake at Tuskegee Airmen after tearing apart President Donald Trump’s state of the Union speech, which contained bold words.

“The Tuskegee Airmen fought bravely against enemies and racism abroad,” Pelosi wrote in a tweet. “Our nation is always grateful for its heroism and fights for America’s values: equality, justice, and opportunity.”

When Trump’s speech to Congress and the American people ended on Tuesday, Pelosi stood behind him and tore apart a copy of his speech.

As part of their actions, a text honoring the American armed forces was destroyed, including Tuskegee aviator General Charles McGee, a 100-year-old veteran of the pioneering black fighter pilots.

When asked what she said afterwards, Pelosi told a reporter that it was “polite to think about the alternative”. On Thursday, shortly after Pelosis’ tweet was released, President Trump went to Twitter to beat up the 79-year-old California democrat for her behavior.

While the tweet did not include a caption, the video contained in the tweet included the caption “Strong American Stories Torn to Shreds by Nancy Pelosi”, clips from President Trump’s guests, and comments on his government’s accomplishments, such as: low unemployment rates.

The video included General Charles McGee, a Tuskegee aviator who was recognized by President Trump during his speech on the state of the Union along with his grandson.

In addition to being recognized at the U.S. address, McGee was promoted to Brigadier General by President Trump, and his stars were pinned to the Oval Office before the event began.

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., went to Instagram after the speech ended to mock Pelosi for her behavior.

“That’s what Nancy Pelosi tore apart,” wrote Trump Jr .. “A really shameful move, for her too.”

