It seems that art is again going to imitate real life. On Monday, February 10, news broke out that Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together, although the way to get here was not always easy. Kirke announced the news in a post on Instagram, showing her growing baby lump and the multiple miscarriages she and Badgley experienced in the past. Despite all the heartache that has led to this moment, however, the couple is more enthusiastic than ever to welcome a new addition to their family.

“On the road again … pregnancy after loss is something completely different. After two consecutive miscarriages we were ready to call it,” wrote Kirke, who is a practicing doula, in the caption of her post. “I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that I was ready. As a birth guard, I saw and heard everything. It takes everything to be lovingly released from the losses for which I have been present and my own experience. “

Kirke further explains how, when she first became pregnant at the age of 25, she had no sense of community, but now with 10 years of learning and growing under her belt, she is more grateful than ever for the support system she has built. “I cherish my birth community and the knowledge I have,” she added. “You are already teaching us how to stay on the day in a way that we should never have done, little one. Thank you.”

More to come…

