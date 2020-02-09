Advertisement

The chief of staff, Bipin Rawat, and the three chiefs of staff discuss intensively the reduction of burgeoning pension costs to the state treasury by gradually increasing the retirement age of some non-combatants, giving priority to hardware purchases, and creating internal resources for accommodating military personnel in cantons.

Given the increase in the pension budget to 1.33 billion rupees or 0.5% of the gross domestic product in fiscal year 2020-21 from 41,000 billion rupees in 2010 to 6-7,000 billion rupees in June, the pension balance under Gen Rawat speaks for itself advocates raising the retirement age from 39 to 58 for certain classes of non-combatants and medical personnel to reduce costs.

In the years 2019-2020, the pension calculation amounted to 1.13 billion rupees.

Although the military leadership still has to accept the suggestion that it could lead to graying, the move from Gen Rawat could mean a longer service period for around 400,000 non-combatants, saving Rs 4,000 crore in pension costs. The plan is to withdraw 60 non-combatants to each of the 450 infantry battalions at the age of 58. The same applies to armored regiments. The retirement age is expected to increase gradually to 58 years.

Reforms are also emerging in the field of military housing, as colonial bungalows make way for future vertical houses and the armed forces provide their own resources to finance these projects. The CDS, known as the “New Moti Bagh Model”, wants infrastructure agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to fund military housing projects (according to military specifications and under their supervision) instead of compensation for the purchase of cantonal land.

The military plans to generate around 35,000 rupees over the next seven to eight years, and the Department of Defense supports the effort. “The days when Corps Commander lived on a hill with a spacious bungalow are over. It is time for military commanders to stay in apartments and in a building, ”said a senior general who refused to be named.

With the CDS and military affairs department, which are now responsible for all officer-level promotions and prioritization of military hardware procurement, Gen Rawat, along with the three chiefs of staff, is driving indigenization forward, with a focus on the Indian Ocean region ( IOR) and the neighborhood.

“The new INS Vikrant aircraft carrier is expected to be ready for sea trials this year, as will the INS Arighat, India nuclear missile submarine, which dominates the IOR with active air force bases in both the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and will soon expand the Agatti airstrip in Lakshadweep by recapturing land, ”said the general quoted above.

“The first step is IOR and the next is Indo-Pacific. The Air Force is ready to deploy Tejas fighters with premium Rafale fighter deliveries to begin this year. The army should equip its front line troops with the best assault rifles and ammunition, ”he said.

The reforms are expected to culminate in the establishment of separate theater commandos at the end of three years. The Department of Military Affairs already has an additional secretary and six joint secretaries, as well as a variety of other directors and deputy secretaries to fulfill the mandate.

