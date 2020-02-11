Advertisement

Part of the defense budget proposed by President Donald Trump on Monday would include replacing Air Force One with a brand new Boeing 747-8. The acquisition of the new aircraft as part of the VC-25B presidential aircraft recapitalization program would cost approximately $ 800.9 million.

With the proposed modernization of the aircraft comes a new livery for Air Force One that replaces the design that the Kennedy Administration introduced in 1962. President John F. Kennedy himself worked with industry to help develop the aircraft, designer Raymond Loewy.

Trump’s newly designed Air Force One would have a red, white, and blue color scheme, unlike the current light blue and white. Some have found a clear similarity between the proposed new paint job for Air Force One and the aircraft used in Trump Shuttle, an airline that Trump owned from 1989 to 1992.

Advertisement

Newsweek contacted the Air Force, but received no response in time for publication.

“Due to advancing age, the VCA-25A [the current Air Force One model] is experiencing increasing downtime – currently well over a year for extensive maintenance to ensure compliance with the Federal Aeronautics Administration’s airworthiness standards,” the budget proposal said.

Current aircraft that serve as a means of transportation for President Donald Trump can be replaced based on a budget defense proposal released on Monday, and replaced with a new exterior paint scheme in red, white, and blue.

Pentagon

The new Air Force One “will provide the President, staff and guests with safe and reliable air transportation at the same level of security and communication as the White House,” the proposal said.

Boeing statistics show that the 747-8 is the fastest commercial jet in the world with a cruising speed of Mach 0.885 or just over 100 km / h. The aircraft can also fly non-stop from Washington DC to Hong Kong, which is 1,000 miles further than the current model.

Trump’s attempts to give Air Force One a new look were blocked in 2019, although the plans were included in the proposed defense budget for 2020.

Connecticut representative Joe Courtney added a provision that prevented painting and said this would keep the cost of Air Force One replacement within budget constraints.

“What we’re trying to do is just make sure that determining the” over clause “of the Air Force One contract is basically not a back door to the program that is bleeding in terms of additional costs,” Courtney told the House of Representatives Committee in June of 2019.

Additional clauses refer to work that was discovered during the repair process and that was not expressly mentioned in the original contract.

Air Force One is said to be the President’s air base in the event of an attack on the United States. It can be refueled in the air and is equipped with electronics that can withstand an electromagnetic pulse.

Although every Air Force aircraft that carries the President is called Air Force One, the aircraft that are currently synonymous with this label were put into service during President George H. W. Bush’s term in office.

Advertisement