People Before Profit today suspended its Galway West election candidate, Joe Loughnane, after alleging “unacceptable” behavior.

PBP said: “We have been made aware of a situation regarding our Galway candidate. We take this matter extremely seriously.”

The action stems from a young woman’s claim that Joe Loughnane broke her phone in an incident last year after she refused to give him her password.

In a statement released on Facebook this afternoon, Joe Loughnane said: “I am suspended from the party with immediate effect and will face disciplinary proceedings. I intend to resign after Roisin’s experience has been officially treated.

“There is nothing I can say to excuse such behavior. I should know better. I have seen a consultant and will continue to do so.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to Roisin and to assure everyone that I am responsible for my actions.

“This kind of behavior is exactly what the politics I tried to defend calls for. I disappointed this policy, I disappointed my party, I disappointed all my supporters.

“I disappointed the women who supported me.

“I will resign from all the organizations I am campaigning with. I will make every effort to ensure that I am fundamentally concerned with how I can behave in this way, while at the same time claiming to stand for equality. ”

The PBP statement, published in a series of tweets, added: “Such behavior is completely unacceptable in our organization and will result in severe sanctions … The member in question was suspended with immediate effect.”

The party’s Galway branch issued another statement on Twitter: “People Before Profit Galway members are shocked and outraged when they learn about Joe Loughnane’s actions.

“We send our solidarity and support to the young woman concerned … There is absolutely no place in a proud socialist feminist party like People Before Profit for people who behave the way he did … Disciplinary measures are taken by the party headquarters initiated.

“He doesn’t represent us.”

