Pep Guardiola has rejected suggestions that Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi of the year.

The Barcelona playmaker was re-connected to City after reports of unrest in the Nou Camp.

The 32-year-old Messi is said to have included a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Barca at the end of the season with a free transfer.

There is an obvious connection between the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and Guardiola, under whom he won two Champions League titles in Barcelona, ​​but the current city manager does not expect to extend his partnership. Nick Potts / PA)

“He is a Barcelona player and he will stay there, I want him to stay in Barcelona,” said Guardiola, who is still a Barca fan and was asked for Messi a lot during his tenure at Etihad Stadium.

“I’m not going to talk about players for other clubs. I think he will end his career there, that is my wish.”

Guardiola will be without one of his current stars in Sunday’s game against West Ham after Raheem Sterling suffered a thigh injury last week’s defeat at Tottenham.

It is still unclear how long the English international will be absent and whether he can face Real Madrid in the Champions League on February 26.

Guardiola said: “It’s a thigh injury and we’ll see. Of course it will take weeks, but we’ll see Leicester, (Real) Madrid and the rest of the games before I know it.

“It is a problem, but it is a problem that we had when (Ilkay) Gundogan was down for six months in the first year and (Aymeric) Laporte for four or five months this season.

“It’s always a problem, but it’s what it is. Something like that happens during the season. Unfortunately for the players.”

German winger Leroy Sane is on the verge of returning after missing most of the season after knee surgery. Sane has had to pause since his Community Shield injury against Liverpool in August.

The Hammers’ visit will come too soon, but the 24-year-old could expect it in the coming weeks.

Guardiola said: “He started training with us, but he is still not there. If you have an injury, especially for six months, do not train for a week and then immediately be there.

“You need to regain the pace, rhythm and confidence in your knee and not think about the injury. It takes time.

“It’s not like an ankle or a muscle injury. This injury takes time. It takes weeks.

“It is important that the operation was perfect and that he is recovering incredibly well. He will come back stronger than before, but now he needs a little time.”

