Wells Fargo is digging a forced arbitration, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is the only colored person in the presidential race, and a former Fortune 500 CEO – and our colleague Michal – are considering the importance of paying attention to how you spend your time.

This morning's essay is from Fortal writer Michal Lev-Ram:

In a way, we all know that time is precious. But sometimes the universe decides to bring this fact home … in the most vivid way.

Yesterday morning I should interview Indra Nooyi, the former managing director of PepsiCo. After showering and getting dressed, I took a short walk to have a cup of coffee when a bird popped on my head. Since I didn’t have time to start over, I hurried to the next bathroom to rinse out the contaminated parts of my hair in the sink as best I could.

When I sat down with Nooyi a short time later and did my best not to worry about the condition of the head, one of my first questions was time and how life has changed since she had more of it.

“It was liberating not to have to run a company,” she told me. “I loved my job with PepsiCo, don’t get me wrong. But I was on a schedule and it was PepsiCo all the time.”

Nooyi says that she is now dedicated to “passion projects”, such as writing a book that addresses the challenges of integrating work and family.

In a way, she was busier than ever – the longtime CEO not only worked on the book, but was also a member of Amazon’s board of directors. But Nooyi also says that she now has time to take a break if she wants to take a break during the day.

Nooyi has had a spectacular career. However, in her 2018 farewell letter to employees, she admitted that during her tenure at PepsiCo, there were moments when she wished she could spend more time with her children and family. “Think carefully about the time,” she wrote to the staff in her farewell words.

The conversation made me think: How would I divide my time differently if I could? I would like to think that I can plan my time on purpose, even if I am going through the probably busiest time of my life, both personally and professionally. However, I am also certain that some findings can only be made after the fact. A certain amount of regret is inevitable, isn’t it?

What will I Regret? You haven’t accompanied my children’s excursions anymore? I didn’t push myself harder at work? You don’t have time to volunteer, read more books, or floss?

A few years ago, when she was still CEO of PepsiCo, Nooyi told Fortune that the compatibility of career and family had “hurt like hell”. Maybe if you’re the head of a Fortune 500 company, this is an inevitable reality. But I definitely hope that I won’t feel that way in the future when I look back on that time in my life. And I hope that more people who were in Nooyi’s position spoke about the compromises, the difficulties and the regret so that we can all learn from them.

I look forward to reading Nooyi’s book when it comes out. But now if you excuse me, I have to wash my hair.

Michal Lev-Ram

