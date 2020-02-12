Advertisement

For the first time in my life, my progressive social media friends publish articles on the need to deprive racist MAGA hat wearers of their right to vote. I wonder if our country can stay together or if it is not time for what Gwyneth Paltrow called the breakup of her marriage to Coldplay front man Chris Martin: conscious decoupling.

While Americans used to be mostly segregated by race, ethnicity, or even class, today we’re mostly divided by beliefs, and these like-minded people tend to gather in certain geographic areas. So why not accept these differences and redefine our North American borders a bit to reflect that? The results could bring peace to all of us, both inside and outside of social media.

It could look like this:

Those who gather around the American flag, wear patriotic clothing, and dress like the founding fathers on July 4th are Red Staters. So let them keep the USA brand and give them three huge Canadian provinces that generally have the same values: Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. That nation would be the United States of America (USA).

Let’s ask our friends in the north to change their branding slightly by calling themselves the United States of Canada (USC) and giving them about a dozen of our like-minded states like Washington, Oregon, California, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

Sure, USC will get most of the cool cultural centers like Seattle, LA, Manhattan, and Silicon Valley, but I’m not sure Red-Staters will miss them because they never really liked them anyway. While these are significant sources of income, they are offset by all of the shale in these Canadian provinces and the drilling that begins immediately when the newly configured US legalizes oil drilling in Alaska.

The best news of all, and what will bring us peace at once, is the end of the cultural war we have known for the United States since the 1960s. We are free to pursue a conservative social and economic policy that rights have dreamed of since days by Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan and the USC will be able to fulfill the dreams of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders without contradiction from the right implement. A blue USC and a red USA also offer us a kind of living laboratory to compare which ideology works best in practice.

The United States will quickly make most abortions illegal, and the right to carry firearms absolutely and legitimately will again only be available to one man and one woman. Taxes are drastically reduced and social services cut back.

In the USC, on the other hand, firearms are only used by police officers, the government will stay away from all reproductive problems and all forms of marriage between consenting adults will be legalized. Tax policy follows the vision of Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, and the Green New Deal becomes official national policy.

For those states that are concerned, an open door policy will allow any state to separate with a 2/3 majority of its legislature’s votes and to join the US or the USC.

Citizens of both nations are free to travel, which means that US citizens can travel to the USC to have an abortion, take their favorite drug, or engage in activities that cannot bring them home.

For people like me who live in a blue state, other than a new USC passport, my life is unlikely to change significantly, and unlike marriage separation, there are no children and in the event of a national divorce so no sacrifices, just a clean break by simply readjusting our national borders a little to ensure that our lives return to a sense of calm while we end the cultural war peacefully without a shot being fired.

Then we can all share videos of puppies, recipes and pictures of children and grandchildren on our social media.

For a nation based on the phrase, “If a people has to separate from another in the course of human events,” this is old hat and possibly the best solution to avoid what we all want to avoid: one real civil war with guns and bullets and blood and death.

If it worked for Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, it might work for the rest of us.

Foreign revolutions have happened.

Mark Joseph is a producer, author and commentator.

The views expressed in this article come from the author.

