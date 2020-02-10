Advertisement

February 10, 2020

Erin Robinson

Posted: Feb 10th 2020

Updated: February 10, 2020

SPOKANE, Washington. – The suspect, who shot at an apartment complex in Perry District while driving past, was arrested and put in prison.

Police in Spokane believe 21-year-old Devin Cody shot in the Richard Allen Apartments on January 23.

According to court records, several witnesses reported that police shots were fired from a silver pontiac that had fled the scene.

During a follow-up the next day, a witness pointed to the Pontiac. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle after observing several traffic violations.

Police said that Cody was driving with a suspended license and had previous convictions. According to court records, he had previously been convicted of passing gunfire and second degree assault.

Cody was transported and sent to Spokane County Prison while officials requested a search warrant for the car.

Court records show that a .22 caliber bullet, a .22 caliber bullet, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun were found in the car. The officers localized the registered owner of the gun, who reported that the gun had been stolen from its Seattle reservoir.

According to the Spokane County inmate list, Cody has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $ 100,000.

