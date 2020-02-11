Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg met Donald Trump at a rally outside New Hampshire Elementary School. (Getty)

After being introduced by actor Kevin Costner, Buttigieg began to attack his rivals both left (Bernie Sanders) and right (Trump).

“This is our chance to send a completely different message that he will hear,” he said as he skewered Trump’s second-term financial plans.

When he opened the President’s $ 4.8 trillion budget proposal, an audience shouted, “F ***.”

“Well said,” Buttigieg replied with a laugh.

Pete Buttigieg believes Bernie Sanders wipes out centrists.

Buttigieg turned to Sanders and said he did not agree with the idea “that you either have to be for a revolution or for the status quo”.

“(This) paints a picture that most of us cannot see ourselves,” he said.

The same day that Buttigieg spoke in New Hampshire, Trump held his own rally in the state of New England.

He admitted on Twitter that he had “organized the event to stir up the demes a little” and ridiculed the party for her shambolic Iowa caucuses.

The New Hampshire area code will question Buttigieg’s early success.

Buttigieg was the surprise winner in Iowa with 564 against 562 votes. After a catalog of technical questions, both candidates asked for a partial revision of the results.

The former mayor of South Bend is expected to take second place in the New Hampshire area code, according to a CNN poll released on Monday.

Sanders led the poll with 29 percent support, followed by Buttigieg with 22 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden with 11 percent and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 10 percent.

CNN notes that only about half of the likely voters are sure who they are voting for, which means there is room for another shock result.

After New Hampshire, the Democrats will travel to Nevada, which will hold its caucuses on February 22.

Here Buttigieg is expected to fall behind Sanders and Biden, with Biden also going on in South Carolina, which will hold its first choice on February 29th.

