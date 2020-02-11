Advertisement

EXETER, New Hampshire – On the eve of elementary school in New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg spoke to a crowd of several hundred followers in Exeter High School’s atrium and asked them to imagine the morning after President Donald Trump’s defeat in the November election.

“Who’s ready to leave the tweets behind us?” He asked to cheer.

Buttigieg is currently ranked second in the latest tracking polls after performing well in the Iowa polls where he won the most delegates and ranked second after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the referendum ,

He aimed at Sanders and said that the idea that “you are either for the revolution or for the status quo” excludes most Americans.

He contrasted his choice of Medicare health insurance plan with that of Sanders, who proposed “Medicare for All.”

Buttigeig added that Sanders could not fully explain how he would pay for his health care plans.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, fought hard in the state and spent his sizeable war chest on developing a strong, sophisticated organization.

Buttigieg was preceded by Oscar winner Kevin Costner, who joked that he had never expected to come to New Hampshire, but was forced to support Buttigieg because of his ability to “listen”.

John Anthony, a senior high school volunteer for the Buttigieg campaign, told Breitbart News, the youthful former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, that he can be attributed, “He is connecting with me.”

Anthony said he particularly appreciates Buttigieg’s policy for integrating mental health into health insurance.

He added that Buttigieg had shown that he cared for the people of the state by laying the “foundation” for organizing city halls and house-to-house campaigns, rather than relying solely on media and advertising to reach the voters.

Brittany Rochson, from nearby Rochester, who brought her daughter to the rally, said she believed Buttigieg had the ability to “unite the country” because he was not a Washington insider and was not affected by past relationships with the DC elite had been.

She said he was the best candidate to recruit Republicans and Independents because she called him “accepting and understanding.”

Likewise, from Exeter, silver-haired and dressed in a black T-shirt with Buttigieg’s core values ​​written in brightly colored letters, Beth said that Buttigieg had the approach the country needed.

She said that although he wasn’t officially the first in the polls, he was “first in my heart”.

Beth remembered meeting Buttigieg at a local event a few months ago and was immediately impressed by him. “He is articulated, he is intelligent, he has good values, he has a moral center and he has experience in running a city.”

When asked if his youth was a problem, she replied: Old didn’t do us any good. “

She added: “He is as old as the founding fathers.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor at Large at Breitbart News.

