Advertisement

A high school teacher threw former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg into a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Thursday when she asked what was his most important problem, and he tried to answer.

After looking for an answer, Buttigieg reverted to the argument that “the form of our democracy” was the most important issue because it was connected to everyone else.

Advertisement

He said that was “getting money out of politics” – a strange answer for a candidate who aggressively raised money in the Silicon Valley elite.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo noted that Buttigieg hadn’t really answered the question.

“I have disappointed many high school teachers in my life and I just know their facial expressions,” quipped Cuomo.

So Buttigieg tried again and praised a House Democrats bill, HR 1, the “For the People Act,” which was called the “anti-corruption pro-democracy law.” “

Conservative critics have found that Article 1 would change voting rules to enforce California-style elections in the country for more Democratic Party victories. (Some of the reforms advocated by Democrats have been used in recent Iowa assemblies that were said to trigger “the most transparent primary in our history,” but which only created chaos, confusion, and allegations of electoral fraud.)

Cuomo again remarked playfully that Buttigieg hadn’t answered the question. “You never got bad grades. As someone who has, I just say, look …”

However, the Buttigieg campaign posted a meme on Twitter to celebrate his reaction.

#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/lt4yVD7Krz

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 7, 2020

Then Cuomo asked Buttigieg how he would “accomplish this one thing” – though Buttigieg hadn’t identified exactly what that “one thing” was – if the Republicans were still controlling the Senate.

Buttigieg replied that he would camp in the states of the Republican Senators and speak directly to their constituents – which President Barack Obama repeatedly did to gain support for his controversial initiatives, with no success.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor at Large at Breitbart News. He acquired an A.B. in social and environmental sciences and political science from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the winner of the Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship 2018. He is also a co-author of How Trump Won: The inside story of a revolution that is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Advertisement